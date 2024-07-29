AMCD Condemns Hezbollah Rocket Attack on Israeli Playground and Calls for UNSCR 1559 Implementation

Children brutally murdered by a Hezbollah-fired rocket which hit their playground.

This is the time to have an international effort to disarm Hezbollah and avoid a regional conflict” — AMCD co-chair Tom Harb

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve children were killed when Hezbollah launched a rocket attack on a soccer field where children were playing on Sunday afternoon in the Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed Hezbollah will “pay a heavy price,” for the murder of these innocents.

The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy condemns Hezbollah unequivocally and demands the full imposition of United Nations Security Council resolution 1559 which calls for the disarming and disbanding of this well-armed Iranian proxy militia (Hezbollah) in Lebanon. Resolution 1559 was passed in 2004, and Resolution 1701 was passed in 2006. The Lebanese government failed to implement them. Hezbollah has only grown stronger during the interim and is now in de facto control of the Lebanese government. Seventy percent of the Lebanese people reject Hezbollah and want it disarmed.

“These resolutions should have been vigorously enforced as soon as they were passed,” said AMCD co-chair Tom Harb. “I’m afraid this exposes the inability of the UN to enforce the resolutions it passes. At this point, according to Hezbollah propaganda, if a serious effort were made to disarm Hezbollah, it would plunge Lebanon into another civil war. On the contrary, this is the time to have an international effort to disarm Hezbollah and avoid a regional conflict”

“It is unbelievable that a jihadi terrorist organization has so thoroughly infiltrated all levels of the Lebanese government and armed forces right under the nose of the United Nations,” added AMCD co-chair John Hajjar. “The UN has had observers and peacekeepers (UNIFIL) in Lebanon since the end of the Lebanese Civil War in 1978, and all they have done is watch Hezbollah grow stronger and have done next to nothing to prevent it.”

AMCD believes that if Hezbollah is not vigorously suppressed soon, the once-beautiful country of Lebanon will turn into another failed terrorist state. We understand Israel must respond to this latest atrocity, and we pray for the people of Lebanon, while we hope for the destruction of Iran’s terrorist proxy, Hezbollah.