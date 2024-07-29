HIP Video Promo Presents: Porter Block releases epic new music video "Groove Goin' On"

Porter Block and legendary singer-songwriter Andy Paley team up on vibrant new summer track "Groove Goin' on"

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC based rock band Porter Block have been in the music scene for decades, consistently delivering irresistible, meticulous songcraft. Now, they’ve reached an exciting milestone with a dream collaboration that has taken their “pocket symphony” sound to new heights. Lead singer Peter Block has always been impossible not to root for, combining his shy, unassuming demeanor with ferocious songwriting skills. His long-held fantasy of creating music reminiscent of The Beach Boys has come true, thanks to an unexpected, but triumphant partnership with Andy Paley, the renowned songwriter who has worked and written with Brian Wilson from The Beach Boys, as well as produced records for Jonathan Richman, NRBQ and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Taking this bold step has paid off handsomely, resulting in a fresh, nostalgic sound that checks all the boxes for the soundtrack of every listener's summer. Porter Block’s 9th studio album Sometimes Sunshine, their seventh and born from this collaboration, flawlessly blends classic indie pop-rock sonic vibrations with a modern production aesthetic, showcasing their knack for creating earworms; memorable tracks that resonate across generations.

Porter Block’s latest single, “Groove Goin’ On,” is sure to get the listener’s attention. Featuring a catchy, sing-along chorus and angelic backing vocals, the song is a vibrant blend of energetic rhythms and contagious hooks. Considering the songwriters and producer behind the track, it’s no surprise that “Groove Goin’ On” sounds so good. This is a blast of unfettered, anthemic, party-starting rock, imbued with punk spirit, buoyed by relentless percussion, staccato piano, and carried along by a memorable melody. The collaboration with Paley has added a layer of authenticity and musical sparkle to the track, making it a standout in Porter Block’s new collection of songs on Sometimes Sunshine. With its irresistible groove and top notch production, “Groove Goin’ On” has a way to get stuck in fan's head like a solid three beer buzz, after only minimal listens.

Porter Block’s new visual for “Groove Goin’ On” is a fitting tribute and terrific hat-tip to Randy Newman’s epic music video from 1983, “I Love L.A.” Set against the bustling streets of Nashville, the clip features Peter Block driving a Bentley around town with his attractive Southern blonde belle, capturing the lively and dynamic spirit of the song, as well as Music City’s diverse neighborhoods. The upbeat, infectious nature of “Groove Goin’ On” is superbly enhanced by a summertime poolside performance to capture the full band embracing their own groovy groove they’ve got going on in the warm Tennessee sun,

