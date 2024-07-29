Gate.io Unveils HedgeSmart Strategies-USDT: 10% to 20% Annualized Yield with Principal Protection

Panama City, Panama, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate.io, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 innovator, proudly announces the launch of HedgeSmart Strategies-USDT , a cutting-edge Quant Fund product designed to deliver an annualized yield of 10% to 20%. In addition, Gate.io is offering a 30-day principal protection guarantee for first-time subscribers, ensuring a secure investment experience.





Introducing HedgeSmart Strategies-USDT

HedgeSmart Strategies-USDT is part of the Quant Fund line on Gate Wealth, Gate.io's

professional wealth management platform. It is designed for users seeking steady returns across variable market conditions with a lower risk profile:

Relatively Low Risk : Dynamic, real-time risk control measures minimize risks and ensure capital liquidity.

: Dynamic, real-time risk control measures minimize risks and ensure capital liquidity. Proven Strategy : Employing an adaptable market-neutral arbitrage strategy, HedgeSmart targets returns regardless of market direction, whether bullish or bearish.

: Employing an adaptable market-neutral arbitrage strategy, HedgeSmart targets returns regardless of market direction, whether bullish or bearish. Flexibility : With a minimum subscription of $5,000 USDT, there are no lockup periods or time limits, allowing for flexible participation.

: With a minimum subscription of $5,000 USDT, there are no lockup periods or time limits, allowing for flexible participation. Principal Protection : New subscribers can participate risk-free with principal protection for the first 30 days.

: New subscribers can participate risk-free with principal protection for the first 30 days. Impressive Performance Metrics: Based on recent 30-day and year-to-date (YTD) data, the annualized yield could range between 10% and 20%. Recent annualized performance highlights include: 30-Day : 12.00% 7-Day : 8.00% YTD : 14.18%

Based on recent 30-day and year-to-date (YTD) data, the annualized yield could range between 10% and 20%. Recent annualized performance highlights include:

Distinct Advantages of Gate Wealth's Quant Fund Line

Gate Wealth's Quant Fund product line offers a compelling edge over traditional funds and other wealth management options. These funds utilize sophisticated, algorithm-driven investment strategies accessible to all users, effectively lowering barriers. Over the past three months, Quant Fund has achieved annualized returns of 31% for USDT and 22% for BTC.

Managed by a dedicated team of seasoned professionals to further minimize risk, these funds provide a low-risk option with clear and detailed performance metrics, promoting transparency and boosting investor confidence. The adaptive strategies are designed to respond to market conditions, ensuring long-term stable returns across various market environments. With flexible redemption options and no close periods, investors can enter and exit at their convenience, providing liquidity and flexibility.

In addition to HedgeSmart, Gate Wealth offers Returns Pioneer Capital-BTC , another standout product in the Quant Fund line. With a recent estimated annualized yield up to 7.03% over the last 30 days and around 12% year-to-date, this product is characterized by its low risk and low daily drawdown, providing stability. Returns Pioneer Capital-BTC, as with the entire Quant Fund line, demonstrates Gate Wealth's commitment to offering diverse options catering to various risk profiles and goals.

30-Day Principal Protection Campaign

Gate Wealth offers new Quant Fund subscribers principal protection for the first 30 days. If a subscriber is at a loss on the 30th day, they can apply for a full refund. For more information about Quant Fund principal protection campaign, visit https://www.gate.io/announcements/article/37845 .





