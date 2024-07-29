Enlivenadorn.me Unveils The ORIGIN COLLECTION: A New Line of Artisan-Made Jewelry Featuring Natural Stone and Silver

Enlivendorn.me Zen Aesthetic Jewelry

FOSTORIA, OH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enlivenadorn.me is excited to announce the launch of The ORIGIN COLLECTION , a new bespoke jewelry line by Gwynstone . Available starting July 2024, this exquisite collection of handmade jewelry combines the timeless elegance of natural stones and sterling silver, tailored for those who appreciate a zen aesthetic and calming nature themes.The ORIGIN COLLECTION offers a serene and seductive array of pieces designed to evoke a powerful journey of reflection and healing. Each piece in the collection is meticulously crafted, blending natural stones known for their metaphysical support with sterling silver to create spellbinding designs. The collection’s price range is $100 to $200, making it an accessible luxury for those who value unique, handmade craftsmanship.Featured Pieces in The ORIGIN COLLECTION:• Love and Peace Jewelry Set: The beautiful combination of pinks and purples in this calming jewelry set is the perfect vibe for someone who is focused on becoming calm and seeking self-care.• Petrichor Peacock Necklace: Soft pastels of the stones evoke a soft rain calm with a fresh smell in the air.• Jagged Coast Double Strand: A harmonious blend of natural stones, promoting balance and peace, adorned with sterling silver accents.• Reflection Earrings: Elegant earrings designed to inspire introspection and clarity, crafted with hand-selected stones and sterling silver.• Healing Journey Jewelry Set: A powerful symbol of healing and new beginnings, this ring showcases a prominent natural stone in a sterling silver setting.• Nature’s Whisper Necklace: A delicate necklace that captures the essence of nature’s tranquility, featuring a pendant with a natural stone and sterling silver design.Gwynstone, the creative force behind The ORIGIN COLLECTION, describes the line as "a calm, seductive collection that presents a powerful journey of reflection and healing back to beginnings." The pieces in the collection are not only visually stunning but also imbued with a sense of peace and tranquility, perfect for those who seek a deeper connection with their jewelry.People who love to give artisan-designed and handmade gifts and jewelry inspired by nature can explore and purchase The ORIGIN COLLECTION and other creations by Gwynstone exclusively at Enlivenadorn.me.For more information or to schedule an interview with Gwynne Rife, please contact:Gwynne RifePhone: 419-435-5243Email: admin@enlivenadorn.meEnlivenadorn.me is dedicated to offering unique, artisan-made jewelry that resonates with the soul. Each piece is crafted with care and intention, blending natural elements with sophisticated design to create wearable art that speaks to the heart.

The ORIGIN COLLECTION at Enlivenadorn.me by Gwynstone