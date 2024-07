ANY.RUN Enhances TI Lookup with Quality IOCs from Malware Configurations

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, announces a fresh update to its Threat Intelligence Lookup (TI Lookup) service.

Users can now access high-quality Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) extracted from malware configurations.

๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐Ž๐‚๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ

Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) are crucial for proactive cybersecurity, helping organizations identify and respond to threats effectively. Traditionally, obtaining high-quality IOCs involves labor-intensive analysis of malware code.

ANY.RUN has simplified this process by making config-extracted IOCs available through its TI Lookup service.

๐๐ฎ๐ข๐œ๐ค ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐Ÿ ๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ˆ ๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ

Threat Intelligence Lookup (TI Lookup) from ANY.RUN offers up-to-date threat data from millions of sandbox analysis sessions, regularly updated by a global community of 400,000 security professionals.

๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐Ž๐‚๐ฌ ๐„๐ฑ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ

TI Lookup now includes IOCs manually extracted by ANY.RUNโ€™s analyst team from malware configurations of reverse-engineered samples. Users can access IOCs for 79 malware families, all labeled with the "malconf" tag for easy identification.

๐Œ๐š๐ฅ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐Ÿ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐‚๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ˆ ๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ

ANY.RUNโ€™s new blog features detailed use cases demonstrating how TI Lookup can be used to find C2 domains of Remcos, discover AsyncRAT indicators, and investigate Vidar URLs, and more.

Learn more details about the use cases on ANY.RUNโ€™s blog.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐๐˜.๐‘๐”๐

ANY.RUN offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products, including an interactive sandbox and a Threat Intelligence portal. Trusted by over 400,000 professionals globally, the sandbox provides an efficient and user-friendly platform for analyzing malware targeting both Windows and Linux systems. Additionally, ANY.RUN's Threat Intelligence services, comprising Lookup, Feeds, and YARA Search, enable users to gather critical information about threats and respond to incidents with enhanced speed and accuracy.