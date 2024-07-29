CorpStage Launches Youth Sustainability Leadership Competition
CorpStage launches a Youth Sustainability Leadership Competition, inviting ages 16-35 to develop impactful solutions aligned with UNSDGs.
We're committed to sustainability through innovation and leadership. Our competition invites young leaders to present groundbreaking solutions for a sustainable, equitable world.”SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CorpStage, a leader in sustainability initiatives, is excited to announce the launch of its Youth Sustainability Leadership Competition. This competition is part of CorpStage’s commitment to advancing a sustainable future through innovation, collaboration, and leadership.
— Dr. Nisha Kohli, Founder and CEO of CORPSTAGE
Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and ESG (environment, social and governance) considerations, CorpStage is taking conscious steps towards a greener future. Recognizing the creativity and passion of today’s youth, CorpStage believes they are crucial for driving towards a more sustainable future.
The competition invites individuals aged 16 to 35 to develop practical and impactful solutions that bring us closer to achieving the UNSDGs and promoting sustainable practices. Participants can work individually or form a team of up to three members.
Shortlisted applicants will present their ideas on the CorpStage Platform, creating online events and summits to engage with their community. They will raise awareness about sustainability and encourage participation in lifestyle changes. The deadline for launching ideas/events on the platform is August 31st.
The winner will receive a certificate, public recognition, and the opportunity to present their solution at the GRIT Award in front of Corporate Sustainability Leaders. Additionally, the winner will gain access to the ESG World Summit, where a video of their winning idea will be showcased.
This challenge offers a valuable opportunity for young leaders to showcase their innovative ideas, create a positive impact on communities, and encourage others to integrate sustainable practices into their lives.
For more information or to share ideas for a challenge, please contact esg@corpstage.com.
CorpStage looks forward to your innovative solutions.
About CorpStage
CorpStage is committed to advancing a sustainable future through innovation, collaboration, and leadership. With a mission aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, CorpStage guides others towards a greener future.
Nisha Kohli
Corpstage
+65 9335 7419
admin@corpstage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube