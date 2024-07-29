Yuva Biosciences Receives Prestigious Therapeutic Development Fund Grant from Southern Research to Address Ovarian Aging
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yuva Biosciences, a pioneering longevity company, is excited to announce a significant grant from Southern Research’s Therapeutic Development Fund (TDF). The award will fuel Yuva Biosciences’ cutting-edge research in mitochondrial science to continue developing products that target the root cause of aging. The Company’s focus started with slowing and reversing age-related issues for hair and skin such as hair loss and skin wrinkles and now extends beyond these to include efforts aimed at delaying ovarian decline.
The TDF was recently established by Southern Research, a non-profit scientific research organization focused on drug discovery and development. The goal of the Therapeutic Development Fund is to enhance the biotech industry in Alabama by supporting the state’s leading innovators, especially those pursuing high-potential projects that address critical medical challenges. The awarded grant will enable Yuva Biosciences to accelerate its groundbreaking work to address the underlying causes of ovarian aging, promoting women's health and well-being.
“We are honored to receive this grant from the Therapeutic Development Fund,” said Dr. Keshav Singh, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Yuva Biosciences. “This funding will contribute to our mission of targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, a key driver of ovarian decline. Our research holds promise for enhancing fertility, delaying the onset of menopause and reducing the severity of associated symptoms, thus improving the quality of life for countless women.” Added Saksham Narang, Co-Founder and Vice President of Yuva Biosciences, “We have been successful in building a world-class team in Birmingham, Alabama, and the team’s results speak for themselves with both our multiple new product releases with partners this year and the award of this exciting grant.”
Yuva Biosciences’ innovative approach centers on improving mitochondrial health to maintain or improve ovarian function and delay ovarian aging. Mitochondria, often referred to as the powerhouses of the cell, play a crucial role in energy production and cellular health. Dysfunctional mitochondria contribute to aging and decline, particularly in high-energy demanding organs such as the ovaries. By focusing on mitochondria, Yuva Biosciences aims to develop therapies that could lead to a considerable impact in women’s health.
“We are pleased to provide this vital funding to Yuva Biosciences,” said Josh Carpenter, CEO of Southern Research. “We are excited to support them as they translate their scientific discoveries into effective therapies that can make a real difference in women's lives.”
