Hiker Suffering from Unknown Illness Rescued from Tuckerman Ravine Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

CO Nathan Superchi

603-788-4850

July 27, 2024

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who was suffering from what appeared to be heat-related symptoms on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail. The hiker, identified as Seth Furber, 26, of Allendale, MI, had summited Mt. Washington the day before and started feeling ill on the descent. He was with four other hikers and they made it to the Hermit Lake shelter where he was able to spend the night in an attempt to recover. Unfortunately the hiker was unable to hold down any food or water and became weaker. In the morning, they group did attempt to make it out without further assistance, but was unable to go very far before Furber was unable to continue under his own power.

The Hermit Lake AMC caretaker responded to this call and, with the assistance of Furber’s hiking companions, was able to carry him in a litter, back up the trail a short distance to the shelter where they were met by Fish and Game Conservation Officers who accessed the shelter by taking ATVs up the Sherburne Ski Trail.

Furber was assessed by the COs and deemed able to sit on the ATV. He was driven down the trail to the Pinkham AMC parking lot. There he was transferred to the Gorham EMS ambulance. He was ultimately transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.

Although it is unknown what the underlying medical issue was in this case, there were several similar calls fielded by dispatch centers and Conservation Officers throughout the day that all had symptoms of dehydration. It is a reminder that anyone partaking in the strenuous activity of hiking, particularly on a hot, dry day, to drink frequently and eat prior to and during the hiker to maintain energy.

No further information available.