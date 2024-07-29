MSSP Alert Launches Pricing Trends Survey for Managed Security Services Providers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSSP Alert the leading source of business information and cybersecurity news for the Managed Services community, and the publisher of MSSP Top 250 and the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs announces the launch of the first-ever benchmark pricing study for MSSPs and MSPs. This survey will collect and analyze pricing strategies, policies, and trends across the managed security services landscape. The resulting survey report will provide valuable insights for senior executives at MSSPs and MSPs and help to inform their business strategies.
The comprehensive study will be conducted between July and September of 2024. High-level findings from the pricing survey will be presented at MSSP Alert Live, the largest dedicated event for MSSPs in the United States, which will take place in Austin, Texas, on October 14-16, 2024.
The survey will explore which services are included in base offerings, which are offered as additional services, and how MSSPs price these offerings. Additionally, it will examine anticipated changes in this evolving ecosystem and their impact on MSSPs' future business strategies.
"This is a really exciting project that’s already generating a lot of buzz in the community,” says Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director of MSSP Alert. This is an area of critical importance for senior executives in the industry, and we’ve been really pleased by the participation so far.”
For more information about sponsorship opportunities and benefits, please contact Dan Colunio at dan.colunio@cyberriskalliance.com.
About MSSP Alert
MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance brand, is a definitive source of news, analysis, and research for managed security services providers. Through its extensive coverage and expert insights, MSSP Alert supports the managed services community in navigating the complex cybersecurity landscape. Learn more at https://www.msspalert.com/
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications.
Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
Jessica Vose
CyberRisk Alliance
press@cyberriskalliance.com