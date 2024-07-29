Oman Materials, Corrosion, and Integrity Conference 2024 to be led by Mohite Digital Service as a Marketing Partner
Oman Materials, Corrosion, and Integrity Summit 2024
Oman Materials, Corrosion, and Integrity Summit 2024 will be led by Mohite Digital Company to enhance online visibility and engagement in the key industry.
Mohite Digital Services delivered outstanding results on LinkedIn and Google campaigns last year with a remarkable return, so we chose them again for their exceptional achievements.”MUSCAT, OMAN, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to say we are officially associated with the Oman Materials, Corrosion, and Integrity Summit 2024 as their digital marketing partner. This partnership will help Mohite Digital Services to enhance the summit's visibility and target the global audiences within the industry.
Event Date: 8 - 11 September 2024.
Location: Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.
Event Highlights:
The Oman Materials, Corrosion, and Integrity Summit 2024 is a one-of-a-kind event that will exhibit the latest improvements in preventing damage to materials, managing infrastructure, and using the latest technology to inspect structures.
Corrosion and Materials: Detailed sessions on corrosion prevention, materials durability, and innovative protection techniques.
Integrity & Inspection: Industry leaders and researchers will speak on integrity management practices and cutting-edge inspection technologies.
Speakers and Leadership.
Corrosion & Materials Committee Chair: Amjad Al Kharusi, Chairman - AMPP Oman Chapter.
Integrity & Inspection Committee Chair: Abdulaziz Al Sakiti, Chairman – ASNT Oman Section.
About the Event:
The one-of-a-kind summit is a gathering for experts and newcomers, displaying the latest technologies and current practices. It's a place that aims to make progress in corrosion control and integrity. This summit is ideal for professionals aiming to protect their assets, ensure legal compliance, and manage cost-effective operations and maintenance.
About Mohite Digital Services (MDS) and Its Goal in the Summit:
Mohite Digital Services (MDS) is a well-established Digital Marketing Company in Pune that specializes in PPC, social media, and web design. As the digital marketing partner for the Oman Materials, Corrosion, and Integrity Summit 2024, MDS will lead paid campaigns on LinkedIn and Google Ads to increase conference awareness, encourage delegation registration, and promote paper submissions.
The goal is to enhance engagement and interaction among summit attendees, ultimately improving their outcomes and impact. MDS will focus on the main themes and sessions of the summit to highlight the valuable insights shared by industry leaders.
Contact Information
Name: Angela Joseph
Position: Digital marketer
Email: sales@mohitedigitalservices.com
For press accreditation and further details about the Oman Materials, Corrosion, and Integrity Summit 2024,
Contact Person : Ebrahim Taher
Email Address : ebrahim@rayaservices.com
To register click on https://eventegration.com/omcorr-delegate-reg-2024/
