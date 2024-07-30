HERO Launches Groundbreaking Worker Well-Being Clearinghouse

NIOSH WellBQ conceptual framework identifies five domains of worker well-being.

Collaboration makes NIOSH WellBQ readily available for employers, democratizes data access for policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) is proud to announce a pioneering collaboration with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for Total Worker Health® to introduce an innovative data clearinghouse aimed at advancing worker well-being globally.

The NIOSH Worker Well-Being Questionnaire (WellBQ), released in 2021, comprehensively assesses the multiple facets of worker well-being. In an effort to democratize access to this critical resource, HERO, in partnership with NIOSH, has developed an online platform, making the NIOSH WellBQ readily available for employers to gauge the health and well-being of their workforce. The integrated assessment of worker well-being spans multiple spheres, including individuals’ quality of working life, circumstances outside of work, and physical and mental health status.

The newly created HERO Worker Well-Being Clearinghouse, Powered by the NIOSH WellBQ, serves as a centralized repository for de-identified data arising from use of the NIOSH WellBQ. Employers leveraging the NIOSH WellBQ will not only receive a complimentary results report but also have the option to contribute anonymized data to the HERO Clearinghouse. This data will be invaluable for practitioners, policymakers, researchers and other stakeholders seeking to gain deeper insights into worker well-being trends and dynamics.

Karen Moseley, HERO President & CEO, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “The launch of the HERO Worker Well-Being Clearinghouse represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to fostering healthier and more productive workplaces. By harnessing the power of the NIOSH WellBQ and making its data openly accessible, we aim to catalyze transformative advancements in workforce health and well-being.”

HERO invites organizations across industries to join this groundbreaking endeavor in enhancing worker well-being. By embracing evidence-based strategies and leveraging cutting-edge resources, together, we can cultivate environments where employees thrive, businesses prosper, and communities flourish.

For more information about the HERO Worker Well-Being Clearinghouse, please visit https://hero-health.org/hero-worker-well-being-clearinghouse/