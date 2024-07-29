A Bonchon Challenge to Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, July 29

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Bonchon is known for its award-winning hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken wings. Bonchon chicken wings have been a fan-favorite that keeps guests coming back for more due to the unmatched experience.

Wing enthusiasts are encouraged to test Bonchon’s wings against other brands.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is challenging wing enthusiasts across America to taste test its wings against others for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. Bonchon is known for its award-winning hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken. For more than 20 years, Bonchon has been known for its two proprietary sauces, Soy Garlic and Spicy.

“Bonchon is a celebrated brand across the globe that specializes in succulent fried chicken, hand brushed in our signature sauces, and refined Korean inspired fusion menu,” says Chef Jae Park. “Our chicken wings have been a fan-favorite that keeps guests coming back for more due to the unmatched experience.”

Bonchon Craftsmanship

● Hand Battered: Bonchon’s signature Korean Fried Chicken begins with hand battering each piece in the exact proportion of its house-made secret batter to get the perfect ratio of batter to chicken.

● Double Fried: Each piece is fried twice. Once to lock in the tenderness and a second time to achieve the unique crunch that Bonchon Chicken lovers crave.

● Hand Brushed: Bonchon carefully brushes an even layer of sauce on each piece of golden fried chicken to finish the process, so every bite delivers a journey of flavorful perfection.

Bonchon’s Soy Garlic and Spicy sauces originated in South Korea by founder Jinduk Seo, who perfected the sauces using authentic ingredients. The depth of its signature Spicy sauce is derived from peppers, the cornerstone of Korean cuisine, as the core ingredient and balanced with the delicate sweetness from natural ingredients. Soy-sauce and garlic, also two main ingredients deeply rooted in Korean heritage, are used to formulate the Soy Garlic sauce.

“We’re going bold and challenging everyone to try Bonchon’s wings alongside others to realize the flavor and crunch that truly make Bonchon award winning,” says Toni Carpenter, vice president of marketing at Bonchon. “We want everyone to discover the outstanding and satisfying Bonchon Korean fried chicken experience.

The chicken wings are available in portions for any party size on any occasion and come with a complementary side of coleslaw or pickled radish. The wings are available for dine in, pick up, delivery, and catering at participating restaurants. To find a location or order online, go to www.bonchon.com.

About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2024 Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Bonchon has more than 130 restaurants in the U.S. and over 430 restaurants in eight countries. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

