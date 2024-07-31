Up Your Level and Studio Seven Announce Exclusive Partnership "Speaking with Impact" Bootcamp for C-Suite members

Submit Release
Studio Seven CEO Sue Pisani and Up Your Level MD Nathan Farrugia.

VALLETTA, MALTA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up Your Level is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Studio Seven to launch the "Speaking with Impact" Bootcamp, an exclusive public speaking programme designed specifically for CEOs and C-Suite executives. This intensive 2-day event will be held on September 5-6, 2024, at the Studioseven Complex in Victory Street, Birkirkara.

The "Speaking with Impact" Bootcamp is tailored to help top-level executives enhance their communication skills, ensuring they can engage, inspire, and motivate their audiences effectively. The programme is limited to 10 participants, allowing for personalised attention and a high-quality learning experience.

This 2-Day programme is on offer to a limited number of participants and run by experts in the field of public speaking, pitching, and audio-visual technology.

The aim is to recreate environments that will immerse you into a real set-up for you to shape up, refine and master the craft of public speaking, rehearse the or pitch presentations in a supportive setting, receive detailed feedback, and learn how to make impactful adjustments. We will record your delivery and review the content with the experts, so that you may identify the missing link between good to great presentations.

This bootcamp, conducted by renowned TedX speaker Nathan Farrugia and AV conferencing expert Manuel Cianter, will empower CEOs and C-Suite members to lead with greater presence, communicate more effectively, and leave lasting impressions on their audiences. Participants will transform their presentation skills from good to great, becoming more confident and effective speakers.

Spaces are limited to ensure an intimate and impactful experience. CEOs and C-Suite executives are encouraged to secure their spots early.

More information: https://upyourlevel.com/product/bootcamp/

About Up Your Level

Up Your Level is dedicated to empowering professionals through high-impact training programmes that enhance leadership and communication skills. Our expert-led courses are designed to help leaders excel in their roles and make a significant impact in their organizations.

About Studio Seven

Studio Seven is a leading provider of audiovisual and conferencing solutions, offering state-of-the-art technology and expertise to ensure the success of events and presentations. Our mission is to support professionals in delivering their messages with clarity and impact.

Join us for this transformative experience and take your leadership communication to the next level!

Renzo Harmse
Up Your Level
+356 9906 9112
renzo@upyourlevel.com
