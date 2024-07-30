Prestige Fine Art Releases Coffee Table Book Featuring Master Forgers' Stunning Artwork

The Art of Deception : Art Forgers

Museum Quality : Gallery of the Great Museums of the World

Master Forger copies Renoir Painting

Two Sisters by Auguste Renoir Prestige Artist Copy

Prestige Fine Art creates hand painted copy

Waterlilies by Claude Monet ( Prestige Fine Art Copy)

Masters of Deception

Museum Quality is a delightful and inspiring book written by a connoisseur of the arts”
— Mark Skousen , writer , and author of Forecast and Strategies
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Fine Art, a renowned art gallery specializing in fine art forgeries, is proud to announce the release of their latest coffee table book, showcasing 500 color plates of stunning artwork created by their master forgers. The book, titled "Museum Quality: Gallery of the Great Museums of the World : The Art of Fine Art Forgery," captures the intricate and precise work of these skilled artists, who are able to replicate any painting in any size with such detail that even museum curators cannot tell the difference between the original and the copy.

The idea for the book came about when Prestige Fine Art's owner, Edward Mero, noticed the growing interest in fine art forgeries among art collectors and enthusiasts. "We wanted to showcase the incredible talent and skill of our master forgers, who are often overlooked in the art world," said Mero. "Their ability to recreate famous paintings with such precision and attention to detail is truly remarkable."

The coffee table book features a collection of photographs taken in distinguished art collectors' homes and museums, where the forgeries are displayed alongside originals. The side-by-side comparison is a testament to the master forgers' ability to replicate the artwork with such accuracy that even experts are fooled. The book also includes interviews with the forgers, providing insight into their process and the challenges they face in creating these works of art.

Prestige Fine Art hopes that this book will not only shed light on the often misunderstood world of fine art forgery, but also spark a conversation about the value and perception of art. "We want people to appreciate the skill and talent of our master forgers, and to question the notion of what makes a piece of art valuable," said Mero. "We believe this book will challenge people's perceptions and open their eyes to the beauty and complexity of fine art forgeries."

Museum Quality :The Art of Fine Art Forgery" is now available for purchase online at Amazon It is a must-have for any art lover's collection and a fascinating look into the world of fine art forgery. For more information, please visit Prestige Fine Art's website or contact them directly.
Museum Quality Book Landing Page
Amazon to Order Book
Website contact form more information

Edward Mero
Prestige Fine Art
+1 954-604-1288
emero@prestigefineart.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

"Starry Night" and "Sun Flowers" by Van Gogh created by Prestige Fine Art Artist

You just read:

Prestige Fine Art Releases Coffee Table Book Featuring Master Forgers' Stunning Artwork

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Edward Mero
Prestige Fine Art
+1 954-604-1288 emero@prestigefineart.com
Company/Organization
Prestige Fine Art
757 Se 17 Street
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33316
United States
+1 954-604-1288
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Prestige Fine Art is your source for Hand-Painted Custom Art Re-Creations - Museum Quality Fine Art At Prestige Fine Art our master artists can recreate any painting from any image in any size. Our expert artists will hand paint your favorite photo or famous work of art in oil on canvas. Our desire is to bring the pinnacle of artistic works into the homes and private collections of art lovers and homeowners alike. Our master artists can recreate any painting in any size. You can choose from any picture including those hanging at The Metropolitan, The Louvre, The Getty and from any other of the world's major museums. Ed Mero of Prestige Fine Art has written a book "Museum Quality" which showcases the great museums of the world. Our talented artists can also re-create family portraits and works from photos. We often get requests to alter famous works to include our clients, their family or their possessions within the work. Please feel free to contact one of our art consultants for more information. Custom framing services are available. Oil Painting Reproductions of Fine Art Masterpieces

https://www.prestigefineart.com/index.php

More From This Author
Prestige Fine Art Releases Coffee Table Book Featuring Master Forgers' Stunning Artwork
Prestige Fine Art Artisans Create Iconic Decorative Edouard Vuillard Panels for Art Collector
Prestige Fine Art Unveils Museum-Quality Replicas of Historical Paintings of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln
View All Stories From This Author