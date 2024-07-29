Treasury invites organisations to participate in Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA) 2024; 26 Aug to 1 Sep

Invitation for organisations to participate in Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA) 2024 – 26 August to 1 September 2024

National Treasury, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC) will in August launch the Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA) 2024 campaign and are inviting organisations and individuals to be part of it. The 2024 edition of MSWSA will run from 26 August to 1 September 2024, featuring various consumer-focused financial education programmes and initiatives.

MSWSA is an initiative of the NCFEC and was first launched in 2018. Over the past six years it has reached a multitude of South Africans through mainstream media, community radio, exhibitions, television, social media, and face-to-face workshops. Additionally, the initiative has witnessed an increase in stakeholder participation from 48 participants in 2018 to 78 participants in 2023.

The key objective of the MSWSA is to provide a national collaborative platform and mobilise a wide range of stakeholders to motivate, empower and educate South Africans and contribute to a more financially literate citizenry.

Participation in MSWSA is open to any organisation or individual, including academic institutions, government departments, regulatory authorities, financial institutions, community groups, companies, Non-Governmental Organisations and Public Benefit Organisations. Activities during this campaign will include free workshops, presentations, mall activations, exhibitions, and webinars. Interested participants are invited to organise their own financial education initiatives and events to host during the week-long campaign.

The online registration process is open for participants to submit a participation application form, by no later than 16 August 2024.

Further details will be provided in an upcoming launch session to be held on 6 August 2024.

MSWSA2024 contact information:

Website: www.mswsa.co.za

Email: info@mswsa.co.za

