Industry Leader, Safe Connect Systems, joins the Circular Network

The partnership enhances a collective mission to transition from traditional linear models to a circular economy, where waste is systematically eliminated.

The Circular Network amplifies our impact. Our solutions contribute directly to reducing the ecological footprint of supply chain operations, paving the way for more sustainable industry practices.”
— Bobby Johns, VP of Business Development

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoTrax, a leader in transforming supply chain sustainability, is excited to announce that Safe Connect Systems has joined the Circular Network. This strategic partnership enhances a collective mission to transition from traditional linear models to a circular economy, where waste is systematically eliminated.

Safe Connect Systems, renowned for its innovative electric standby technology, enables refrigerated trucks to connect to electric power sources at distribution centers and trailer staging areas. This innovation is crucial in reducing the environmental impact of idling diesel engines, thereby decreasing carbon emissions, and supporting cleaner air.

Jim Owens, President of EcoTrax, celebrated the new addition to the network: "Safe Connect Systems is a vital partner in our journey towards a circular economy. Their technology not only optimizes energy use but also aligns perfectly with our goal to create a zero-waste future."

The VP-Business Development of Safe Connect Systems, Bobby Johns, added, "Being part of the Circular Network amplifies our impact. Our solutions contribute directly to reducing the ecological footprint of supply chain operations, paving the way for more sustainable industry practices."

The Circular Network, an initiative led by EcoTrax, serves as a critical ecosystem of solutions that accelerate the shift from a make-take-waste model to a sustainable circular economy. This network fosters collaboration among innovators and industry leaders, sharing technologies and practices that eliminate waste and redefine business operations as environmentally accountable and resource efficient.

