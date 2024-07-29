“The negative thoughts used to be constant” – Olivia-Mae’s story

Olivia-Mae explores what it’s like to live with a disability, as well as severe depression and anxiety. After recovering from a suicide attempt, she now lives independently and is proud of her resilience.

When I was young, I was diagnosed with dyspraxia, a disorder that affects movement and co-ordination. Dyspraxia affects me in many ways: sensitivity to loud noises, textures, problems with memory, processing and understanding information or new skills, my ability to write. It affects my daily living: dressing, washing, making meals, social situations.

Dealing with dyspraxia as a child was especially difficult – you’re learning day by day about your disability, you don’t understand or know whats going on and can’t express your emotions. I praise my parents so much and appreciate them, especially as dyspraxia isn’t well known and we had to get our information from professionals and therapists.

I’ve also had severe chronic pain since I was very young. I am in constant pain with my legs, can’t walk long distances or stand for very long. I’ve been told by doctors that I’ll have to learn to live with my pain and manage for the rest of my life. Right now, hot baths and deep heat are my only solution but they just offer temporary relief.