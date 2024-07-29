Submit Release
Penias signs 5-year contract

Secretary for Finance Samuel Penias has officially signed his contract as the new head to the Department for the next five years.
Mr Penias was appointed acting Secretary when the former Secretary Dr Ngangan’s terms expired last year.
In assuming the top job Mr Penias assured Department officers that he would continue the work in driving key financial reforms in the financial management space.
‘’One of the key areas that I want to see improvement is good governance, accountability and transparency in the work that we do to build confidence for the Government, stakeholders and our
people,’’ he said.
Our Secretary was among seven senior departmental and statutory heads who signed their employment contracts last month at the Government House.
The contract signing event was conducted before the Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and witnessed by the Department of Personnel Management Secretary Taies Sansan.
Prime Minister James Marape congratulated them and urged them to contribute meaningfully in their respective roles to the development of a strong and vibrant public service.

