PHILIPPINES, July 29 - Press Release

July 29, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION / EXPLANATION OF VOTE

Senate Bill No. 2555

An Act Amending Republic Act No. 11235, otherwise known as the "Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act"

July 29, 2024 Mr. President, today's approval of the proposed measure amending the discriminatory provisions of "Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act" is a testament to this Senate's commitment to the people. Last week, during the opening of the 3rd regular session, the Senate President called upon us to pass legislative measures which would address the immediate needs and challenges faced by the public. And it goes without saying, Mr. President, that our beloved riders constitute a vital part of that which we call 'the public.' Ang ganap na pagsasabatas ng panukalang ito, ay makapagbibigay ng kapanatagan ng loob sa ating mga motorista na wala nang diskriminasyon sa daan, dalawa, tatlo, o apat man ang gulong ng inyong sasakyan. Simula't sapul ay hindi nagbago ang ating adhikain: ang pagkakapantay-pantay ng lahat sa mata ng batas. Let me likewise take this opportunity to congratulate the good sponsor Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino for shepherding this measure. We thank him for ensuring that this new and improved version cures the issues and concerns experienced by my fellow motorcycle riders. Of course, this humble representation would also like to acknowledge the principal author of this proposed legislation, my fellow rider, Senator JV Ejercito. Anyone can claim that he or she represents a particular sector. But Senator JV has put into action this noble cause of championing the interests of the motorcycle-riding community, one that has long been misunderstood and discriminated against. I fervently hope that this piece of legislation is a clear message to our brothers and sisters in the motorcycle-riding community, that they are not forgotten by this august chamber. More importantly, that they are recognized and acknowledged as a community, with legitimate needs that must be addressed. After all, this is not just a matter of sharing the road. It is also a matter of sharing the right to that road. Let us continue to be fueled by passion and vision in serving our people. Always, they deserve nothing less than a full tank. Thank you, Mr. President.