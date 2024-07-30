Playfinity Transforms Youth Sports at The Norway Cup with Innovative Gaming Football
Playfinity Set to Turn Screen Time into Active Time at the World’s Largest Youth Football Tournament
We aim to inspire kids to engage in sports more than screens and help them stay mentally and physically healthy. The Norway Cup is the perfect platform for us to connect with young athletes.”OSLO, NORWAY, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playfinity, a leader in innovative sports technology with their Active Gaming products, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of the Norway Cup, the world’s largest youth football/soccer tournament. The event is already underway in Oslo, taking place from July 27 to August 3. We will see thousands of young athletes from around the globe gather in Oslo to compete and celebrate the beautiful game.
— Pippa Boothman, CEO, Playfinity
As part of this partnership, Playfinity will be sponsoring a Norway Cup Kids 3v3 pitch during the second weekend of the tournament, August 2 & 3. At this venue, Playfinity will offer live demonstrations of its groundbreaking Gaming Football/Soccerball, an interactive and engaging way to play football that combines physical activity with digital gaming. Attendees can look forward to a variety of fun competitions, giveaways, and other engaging activities designed to enhance their tournament experience. You can prepare for the competitions in advance by downloading the Playfinity FC app and setting up your profile. You should also keep an eye on the leaderboards throughout the weekend.
"We are pleased to announce that Playfinity is an official sponsor of the Norway Cup, featuring our Gaming Football," said Pippa Boothman, CEO at Playfinity. "Through this partnership, we aim to inspire kids to engage in sports more than screens and help them stay mentally and physically healthy. The Norway Cup is the perfect platform for us to showcase Active Gaming and connect with young athletes and their families."
Playfinity recognizes the critical importance of turning screen time into active time to keep kids playing more and staying active. Their Active Games are designed to do just that, providing a blend of physical activity with smart sports gear, digital engagement through a free app, and gamified drills.
"The Norway Cup is happy to partner with Playfinity," said Joakim Hykkerud, Marketing & Sponsorships at the Norway Cup. "It's important for us to work with organizations that share our commitment to promoting healthy and active lifestyles among youth. Playfinity's innovative approach to combining physical activity with digital engagement is exactly what we need to keep the young athletes excited and motivated both on and off the pitch."
The Norway Cup is renowned for its inclusive and festive atmosphere, making it a perfect match for Playfinity’s mission to encourage active play and healthy lifestyles among youth. The event not only promotes athletic excellence but also fosters international friendship and cultural exchange among participants.
Playfinity invites all attendees to visit the Playfinity field and activation tent. This is an invitation to experience the future of sports technology firsthand and also be part of an exciting new announcement for the pre-order of the next drop of Gaming Footballs, coming in October. In addition, there will be many chances to win a Gaming Football! "If you'll be in Oslo during that time, bring your family and join the action! See you on the Playfinity field!" added Pippa Boothman.
For more information about Playfinity and its innovative products, visit https://playfinity.com/
