Sport, Arts and Culture on 11th South African World Heritage Site

The emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene occupation sites of South Africa becomes the 11th South African World Heritage Site

“The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene Occupation Sites of South Africa” (EMHB) has been inscribed as World Heritage site announced by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Gayton McKenzie on Friday, 26 July 2024. “This is a great moment for South Africa and the continent to have another site added to the prestigious World Heritage Listing!” said McKenzie.

The inscriptions were made at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India on 26 July 2024 acknowledging the sites’ Outstanding Universal Values.

The serial inscription of “The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour” includes three South African Middle Stone Age sites, namely Sibhudu Cave in oThongathi, near KwaDukuza, in KwaZulu-Natal, Diepkloof Rock Shelter close to Elands Bay and the Pinnacle Point Site Complex in Mossel Bay, in the Western Cape.

“The inscription of this property will enable the world to appreciate the unique significance of these sites in the evolution of modern human behaviour”, says McKenzie.

The exceptional preservation of these sites, amidst the challenges of climate change and rising sea levels stand as testament to our ancestors resilience, ingenuity, and adaptation to environmental changes. The integrity and the authenticity of these sites have been meticulously preserved through the diligent effort of the international teams of experts. As we celebrate this prestigious recognition, we also acknowledge the critical role of heritage in fostering national unity, identity and sustainable development. The commitment to protecting these sites is a collective effort involving local communities, stakeholders and authorities.

This increases the number of World Heritage Sites in South Africa to 11.

I would like to thank the following departments for the role they played during the nomination process: the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the South African Heritage Resources Agency, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal Governments reiterated Minister McKenzie.

