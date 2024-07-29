Minister Parks Tau briefs media on outcomes of AGOA Forum and BRICS Trade Ministers Meetings, 30 Jul

Minister Tau to brief media on the outcomes of AGOA Forum and BRICS Trade Ministers Meetings Minister Tau to brief media on the outcomes of AGOA Forum and BRICS Trade Ministers Meetings Minister Tau to brief media on the outcomes of AGOA Forum and BRICS Trade Ministers Meetings Minister Tau to brief media on the outcomes of AGOA Forum and BRICS Trade Ministers Meetings

Minister Tau to brief media on the outcomes of AGOA Forum and BRICS Trade Ministers Meetings

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau will brief the media on the outcomes of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum which he attended in the United States of America with Deputy Minister, Mr Andrew Whitfield; and the BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting, that Deputy Minister, Mr Zuko Godlimpi attended in Russia.

Date: Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Time: 11: 00

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

Minister Tau will be joined by Deputy Ministers Whitfield and Godlimpi.

Minister Tau led a South African delegation to the 21st AGOA Forum, which took place in Washington, DC from 24-26 July 2024. The delegation comprised of government, private sector, civil society and organised labour representatives. Deputy Minister Godlimpi attended the BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Moscow, Russia from 24-26 July 2024.

RSVPs should be directed to Bongani Lukhele via WhatsApp on 074 299 8512, or email: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Yamkela Fanisi – Ministerial Spokesperson

Email: YFanisi@thedtic.gov.za

Cell: 076 034 6551