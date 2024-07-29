Author Dan Avenarius to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DUBUQUE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “People have to get more involved in politics,” states our guest. One of the great areas of concern that our guest identifies is the issues surrounding race. While much has improved over the years, there is still much work that has to be done. This is the story of Dan Avenarius.

Dan Avenarius is the author of Father Forgive Us For We Have Sinned. The book, whose title was inspired by Dan’s faith in God, addresses the sin of racism and the subjugating of people of color by a white male caste system in the United States. He also discusses the concern of the Christian Nationalist.

“This has been going on since the first white Europeans set foot in this country,” concerns Dan. “My attempt is to raise awareness because it had a devastating effect on the Black Africans that came here as slaves. This also includes the indigenous Native Americans, the Chinese, the Japanese, and women of all colors.”

“This book is not a war on the Republicans or Democrats,” assures Dan. “I am not a political person and have never been a member of either party. I don’t believe in being told by someone else what I should believe or who I should vote for. It’s neither the Republicans’ fault nor the Democrats’ fault, because if you look back at history, they both had equal roles in being complicit.”

A Christian nationalist, as defined by Dan is “a person who believes in a power system where white people who sit at the top, use Christianity to support the fact that there should be a Caste system that white people are superior to everyone else.”

“That caste system has entered into our law enforcement system, which was my career for thirty years,” concerns Dan. Not only does this injustice permeate law enforcement, but also the entire criminal justice system. In his book, Dan first recounts his experiences in law enforcement and the racial unrest that had occurred during his career. “My whole career was an epiphany,” declares Dan.

Dan’s book extensively explains the issues and incidents surrounding racism, and what he feels can be done about it. Chapter titles include America's Caste System, Native Americans and America's Caste System, Blacks and America's Caste System, Policing and America's Caste System, and several others. It also includes several appendices that focus on the politics involved. “It’s a very factual book,” summarizes Dan. “It’s almost like reading an encyclopedia.”

“I am most proud of the fact that I stuck to my principles and goals of what I wanted to accomplish,” shares Dan. “What I believe, is an honest judgement of transgressions that we as a country, more specifically as a white society have committed. I did not cut corners.”

Having always lived in Dubuque, before becoming an officer, Dan with an interest in music even to this day, aspired to become a music teacher. However, his brother who was already an officer piqued Dan’s interest when he would listen to the police scanners. This compelled Dan not to immediately finish college, much to his mother’s ire as he only had one more semester to go, to first become a park officer. Dan’s father, being of a farming background with an eighth-grade education, didn’t mind all that much of his decision. Eventually, Dan would graduate, even though he already had become a police officer.

Dubuque for many years was a predominantly white community with the two major ethnicities being German and Irish. It’s a blue-collar midwestern town that sits upon the Mississippi River, with a population of about 60,000.

However, within the three local colleges, the demographics were more diverse. This is where Dan got to know and appreciate persons of color.

As for the future, Dan continues his resolve to increase awareness surrounding the issues of the Caste system and Christian Nationalism. He desires to use experiences outside of his book to see that happen.

“We all live in a great country,” concludes Dan. “However, we live in a country that has its weaknesses, as with the racial transgressions that we are not fully aware of. My goal is to see that not be continued. I am reminded of the Golden Rule, in that if we don’t follow that, these transgressions will only continue.”

