Improved emergency response for eastern suburbs with opening of Norwood ambulance station

The Malinauskas Labor Government has officially opened the doors of the new $8.5 million Norwood Ambulance Station, ensuring more efficient and timely emergency ambulance response for residents in the inner-eastern suburbs.

This state-of-the-art facility, strategically located at the corner of Portrush and Magill Roads, addresses a critical coverage gap in the city fringe suburbs.

From today, the new Norwood Ambulance Station will house the dedicated 24/7 16-paramedic crew and 12 Emergency Support Service ambulance officers, immediately brought on by the State Government in July 2022 – who have since responded to over 13,800 incidents and have been based at Stepney since their commencement.

There’s also been a strong increase in the amount of Priority 2 cases reached on time, with 62.5 per cent of ambulances arriving at the scene within 16 minutes, compared to just 33.5 per cent in June 2022.

This means, last month nearly 3,000 more South Australians experiencing life threatening emergencies had their ambulance roll up on time than was the case the same time in 2022.

The Norwood Ambulance Station is the fifth of 15 new or rebuilt stations across the state that have opened since the State Government came to office in 2022.

This includes stations in Birdwood, Strathalbyn and Port Augusta, and the first new metro station to open at Woodville earlier this month.

The new Norwood station includes facilities to garage five ambulances and two light fleet vehicles, with a carport for an additional eight light fleet vehicles.

The investment from the State Government not only addresses immediate needs,

but also lays the groundwork for future growth and expansion.

Designed with future growth in mind, the station also features training spaces and leadership offices that will serve as a hub for ongoing skills development for metro-east paramedics.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

It’s an exciting day for the community as we cut the ribbon on Norwood’s first-ever, purpose-built ambulance station.

The State Government carefully selected this site in July 2022, and standing here today, less than two years later, to officially open it, marks a significant victory for our paramedics and our community.

The Norwood ambulance crews have already made a real difference to response times, and now locals can have further peace of mind knowing that they have these resources closer to home.

Attributable to Chris Picton

I am delighted to see the new ambulance station open its doors and for the community to get the chance to have a look around.

This station has been something ambos have been calling for, and the State Government has delivered.

Paramedics identified a clear coverage gap in city fringe suburbs, which were diverting crews away from their local areas.

This station and its additional crews are an important resource to address this.

The State Government is making a generational investment into the SA Ambulance Service - more ambos, more stations and more ambulances - so that South Australians can rely on ambulances arriving quickly when they need it.

Attributable Member for Dunstan Cressida O’Hanlon

This is a day I’ve been looking forward to ever since the new ambulance station was announced.

I’m incredibly proud to serve this community, and proud to be part of a Government that has delivered a new ambulance station in the eastern suburbs.

Residents now have greater access to an ambulance in an emergency.

The rebuilt ambulance station at Campbelltown, just 6km away, will further strengthen community safety.

Attributable to SAAS Chief Executive Officer Rob Elliott

The opening of the Norwood ambulance station marks a significant milestone in

our ongoing efforts to enhance ambulance services across the state, but particularly in the inner eastern suburbs.

We are proud to provide our dedicated Norwood paramedics and ambulance officers with state-of-the-art facilities for deployment and training that will support them to deliver the highest standard of care to those in need.

This station’s design and location will further strengthen our ability to respond effectively to emergencies.