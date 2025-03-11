Landmark estate sells out

Release date: 10/03/25

Playford Alive’s hugely successful Newton Boulevard land development has sold out - a major achievement for the landmark estate which is providing a significant boost for housing and first homebuyers across Adelaide’s north.

The project, which comprises 282 allotments, including 175 affordable blocks, was fast tracked by the Malinauskas Labor Government in 2024 to increase crucial affordable land options in Adelaide’s northern suburbs and in response to surging interest from buyers seeking to call Playford Alive their home.

The sellout has been confirmed following the final “Valentine” release in January which included 13 allotments, eight of which were designated as affordable housing. The entire 16.6ha Newton Boulevard precinct has sold out at every stage.

Nestled near the soon-to-be-extended Newton Boulevard and the upcoming Munno Para Sports Precinct and within walking distance of the Playford Alive Town Centre and Mark Oliphant College, the latest release featured allotments ranging from $222,500 to $305,000.

The first Newton Boulevard residents are expected to move into their new homes in early to mid-2026 and will benefit from improved sustainability guidelines for their properties, which includes lighter-coloured roofs to combat the urban heat island effect and enhance energy efficiency.

Construction of the crucial extension of Newton Boulevard linking with Stebonheath Road to the west of the estate is on track to open to traffic next month.

This will considerably reduce the pressure on nearby Curtis Road.

Already, the State Government has committed $15 million toward early works for upgrades of Curtis Road as part of the neighbouring Playford Alive East development. The State Government expects the City of Playford to match this funding.

This is in addition to the $30 million commitment by the State and Federal Governments to create a new dual lane roundabout at the intersection of Curtis Road and Heaslip Road.

Due to the significant high demand for housing in the area, the State Government is also fast tracking the 71-hectare Playford Alive East development which will deliver approximately 1,300 allotments over the next eight years.

First sales are expected to start next month, with around 240 allotments be made available per year in line with ongoing civil works.

The State Government is also delivering 25 affordable rental properties in Playford Alive which will be leased to tenants at less than 75 per cent of market rent and to be managed by a community housing provider. Three of the four sites have been contracted to builders, with a target start date the middle of this year.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The Government fast tracked the Newton Boulevard project to get more people into new homes faster.

It’s great that all allotments have been sold and work is underway to deliver these homes with the first residents expected to move in next year.

Importantly, more than 60 per cent of the allotments sold have been affordable blocks to help first home buyers get into the housing market.

As part of this development, the State Government is extending Newton Boulevard to Stebonheath Road which will alleviate some of the congestion on nearby Curtis Road.

Attributable to Tony Piccolo, Member for Light

It’s no surprise the Newton Boulevard estate has proven incredibly popular given its location near services and public transport.

Importantly, the development will improve traffic flow in the area and improve the green open space in the community with new public amenities.

It’s great the State Government has been able to fast track this development to help South Australians get into the housing market.