Legends4Legends 2024: Europe’s leading investor event on the transformative power of blockchain technology

AMSTERDAM, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital Management, Europe’s largest allocator to blockchain venture capital, is delighted to announce that the 8th annual Legends4Legends charity conference will be held this year on October 17th in Amsterdam.



Investment professionals at family offices, institutional allocators, wealth managers and private banks are invited to apply for the limited spaces available and to take part in the discussion on the promise of and investment opportunities in blockchain technology. Participation for approved professional allocators is free of charge. No other 1-day event brings together so many of the blockchain industry’s global thought leaders with an aim to allow traditional investors to learn about the power and applications of blockchain technology and the generational investment opportunity it provides.

This year’s conference theme is: “Unlocking the True Internet Economy”. Ruud Smets, CIO, Theta Capital, said, “Blockchain technology is quickly disrupting our existing trusted middlemen, and, more importantly, enabling new economic behavior by making business models programmable and value transfer frictionless. What the original internet did to information, the blockchain-network based internet does to value. This is providing an investment opportunity that is vastly larger than that of the original internet.

“Like all highly disruptive technologies before it, blockchain technology remains largely misunderstood and underestimated, often dismissed and overlooked by institutional allocators. This perception is rapidly changing as the technology’s first applications prove to be highly impactful, with initial investment outcomes exceeding those of any previous technology. Legends4Legends aims to help allocators sift through the noise and recognize the true potential of blockchain technology.”

Legends4Legends is a charitable event, raising money for Alternatives4Children, (https://alternatives4children.com/), a leading alternative investments industry charity.

Theta Capital was founded in 2001 and has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Theta’s unique network enables it to organize such a special event, the firm is the main sponsor of the event and curates the agenda.

Ruud Smets, CIO, Theta Capital, added, “Our conversations with many institutional allocators have made clear that there is a strong need for a content-driven event that discusses the promise and applications of blockchain technology in a language understandable for traditional investors. Legends4Legends has proven to be this event, attracting the best and brightest in the industry and an audience of allocators that appreciate the opportunity to learn about what I believe will be the largest value unlock of our generation.”

The 8th annual Legends4Legends charity conference will take place in the EYE Film Museum in Amsterdam. The event will conclude with a networking reception. Applying is possible via the www.legends4legends.org website. The event is open to professional or accredited investors only.

Last year following the event, Theta published “The Satellite View”, the first such report of its kind on the future of investment in blockchain technology. The report features insights and outlooks from crypto’s leading experts including many of the crypto-native venture funds Theta invests in. The report can be downloaded using this link:

https://thetacapital.com/satellite-view/?utm_source=nw&utm_campaign=new&utm_id=e

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Theta Capital works with over 45 deeply specialized VC partners leading to more than 1,000 venture style investments in the technology. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.

http://www.thetacapital.com/

ir@thetacapital.com

About Alternatives4Children

Alternatives4Children (A4C) is an independent charitable foundation established in 2011 in the Netherlands with the aim to involve professionals from the (Alternative) Financial industry and the conviction that, together, we can make a difference for children in need. Since 2020 we also have a UK registered Chapter and are open to expand in other countries.

www.alternatives4children.com

www.legends4legends.org