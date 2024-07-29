Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza leads ‘Home Affairs Services on Wheels’ outreach in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, 30 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza alongside the Deputy Speaker of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, Mr Vuyo Jali, is scheduled to lead a ‘Home Affairs Services on Wheels’ Outreach Programme with other departments in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, in the Eastern Cape, on 30 July 2024.

To reach out to communities in remote, rural and far-flung areas of South Africa, Home Affairs deploys a fleet of 220 mobile offices (trucks) which serve to enhance service delivery for citizens. In the financial year 2023/24, the mobile offices visited 1 734 service points and 2 196 schools and collected a total of 241 309 smart ID card applications. Through the mobile trucks, we are bringing services closer to the people.

Members of the media are invited to participate as follows :

Date: Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Gcobani Hall, Cambridge Location, East London

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657

