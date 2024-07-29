Monmouth County’s EZ Ride Program Hits Over 1,000 Monthly Rides Powered by QRyde Technology
EZ Ride, New Jersey’s premier public-private transportation management association, celebrates a landmark achievement in its Ryde4Life program.LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Ride, New Jersey’s premier public-private transportation management association, celebrates a landmark achievement in its Ryde4Life program. Thanks to the innovative QRyde software technology developed by HBSS Connect Corp, the Ryde4Life program has surpassed 1,000 rides per month in Monmouth County.
Since its inception, EZ Ride's Ryde4Life has been a beacon of change, enhancing mobility for older adults
and individuals with disabilities by connecting them with ride-hailing services such as Lyft, Uber, and local
taxis. This program is supported by both public and private sectors, and collaborates with local entities to
provide affordable, reliable transportation solutions.
HBSS’ QRyde cloud-based software has been instrumental to the success of the Ryde4Life program,
evidenced by the noted substantial growth in rides including a 259.54% surge from 2022 to 2023, and
increasing from 13,989 rides in 2018 to 100,313 in 2023. This rise in monthly rides demonstrates the
growing need for dependable transportation services, particularly for vulnerable populations.
The QRyde Communities platform has revolutionized EZ Ride's operations, significantly enhancing its
service offerings and efficiency. By integrating QRyde's intuitive booking system, EZ Ride now provides
more timely, reliable rides. The robust reporting and analytics capabilities empower EZ Ride to optimize
resources and improve service delivery. This partnership has transformed EZ Ride into a more accessible
and efficient transit option, elevating the user experience, and solidifying its position in the community.
Key features of QRyde technology include:
• Role-Based Access Control: Tailors system access ensuring operational integrity.
• Data Security and Compliance: Guards sensitive information with stringent compliance to
regulations including HIPAA, backed by transparent data encryption.
• Responsive Web Application: Provides a seamless interface for users to manage their profiles and
rides with enhanced security through multi-factor authentication.
• Financial Management and Reporting: Facilitates precise financial oversight with comprehensive
reporting tools, essential for maintaining accountability.
In addition to its success in the United States, HBSS’ QRyde technology also powers services in Canada
under the brand QRydeNation. This expansion further demonstrates the adaptability and scalability of
QRyde solutions in enhancing transportation networks across North America.
About EZ Ride: EZ Ride is New Jersey’s largest public-private non-profit transportation management
association, dedicated to forging community-based mobility solutions that promote sustainable
transportation and cater to the underserved. For more information about EZ Ride please visit
www.ezride.org - for more information about the Ryde4Life program click on the following link:
https://ezride.org/transportation/senior-transportation/.
About HBSS, QRyde, and QRydeNation: HBSS Connect Corp., headquartered in Lowell, MA, is focused on
providing public transit, paratransit, NEMT, and microtransit software solutions. For more information
about HBSS and its QRyde software please visit qryde.com or contact info@qryde.com. For additional
information about QRydeNation visit QRydeNation.
© 2024 HBSS Connect Corp. All rights reserved.
