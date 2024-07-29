Water and Sanitation on conclusion of annual National Water and Sanitation Youth Indaba

The Department of Water and Sanitation in conjunction with its entity in Limpopo, Lepelle Northern Water, successfully concluded the annual National Water and Sanitation Youth Indaba which was aimed at exploring opportunities that are available in the sector for the youth.

The Indaba, which was endorsed by several key role players in the sector was held under the theme: “Actively embracing the socio-economic gains of our democracy,” and took place in Polokwane at Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort from 22- 25 July 2024.

Speaking during the engagements, Petunia Ramunenyiwa, Chief Director responsible for Intergovernmental Relations, Sector Transformation and Provincial Governance, emphasised the Department’s commitment for the inclusion of young professionals as a means to finding innovative solutions to address challenges faced by the sector.

“This Indaba is one of the programmes of the Department of Water and Sanitation that is very close to my heart, and it is by no means just a talk shop but a platform for engagement and exchange of knowledge and technical expertise that will improve the sector’s governance and transformation,” she said.

Some of the discussions that took place delved into the Department’s Youth Strategy with a special focus on innovations and entrepreneurship, challenges and opportunities in South Africa's water and sanitation sector, South Africa's water issues in the global context, as well as education and career opportunities within the sector.

The Indaba further undertook discussions that investigated discussions that provided opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise aimed at improving the sector’s governance and transformation. These included discussions on understanding national water and sanitation issues and government priorities, providing youth with information, opportunities, and technical resources available within the sector, as well as encouraging community involvement in the sector and establishing partnerships with the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders, amongst others.

Also addressing young professionals, Dr Nndweleni Mphephu, Chairperson of the Lepelle Northern Board spoke emphatically about the significance of youth’s active participation in research and innovation in the sector.

“As many might be aware of the challenges facing the water sector, which are increasingly being exacerbated by the impact of climate change. I urge you all to invest your brilliant young and sharp minds into research and to find long lasting solutions that could steer the sector to new heights,” said Dr Mphephu.

To give a firsthand account of the operations of water testing and water treatment, the Department and water utility Lepelle Northern Water, led a guided tour of the Ebenezer Water Treatment Plant, which mainly treats water abstracted from Ebenezer Dam and supplies to Polokwane Local Municipality and surrounding areas. The Water Treatment Plant is managed by the water utility in Limpopo.

Another excursion undertaken was to the University of Limpopo’s water laboratory and explored the analytical methods used to conduct water quality analysis. The laboratory is among the country's best and most advanced technologies, which use methods such as inductively coupled plasma to analyse heavy metals in water samples.

The National Water and Sanitation Youth Indaba was attended by more than 400 participants in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector from various backgrounds, including unemployed individuals, professionals, entrepreneurs, young professionals and civil society organisations.

The line up of speakers included world recognised trailblazers, youth leaders in their varying portfolios, acute businessmen and women, experienced and skilled government officials, higher institutions of learning as well as knowledgeable representatives from Water Boards, Catchment Management Agencies (CMAs), Water Research Commission (WRC) and representatives from the African Ministers' Council on Water (AMCOW).

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935.