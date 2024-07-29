Commission for Gender Equality congratulates Justice Mandisa Maya on her appointment as the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) wishes to congratulate Justice Mandisa Maya on her appointment as the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court. This historic appointment of Justice Maya as the first woman in this position will serve as an inspiration that gender equality and equity can be achieved through a concerted effort.

In 2016, the Commission for Gender Equality released a report title “Gender Transformation in the Judiciary”. The findings of this report decried amongst others lack gender transformation in the judiciary. The CGE believes that Justice Maya has over the years displayed strong leadership qualities since she became a member of the bench, and this will serve as a catalyst for her to do exceptionally well.

The CGE believes that The Commission’s report on transformation in the judiciary has decried lack of gender transformation in the judiciary, and this appointment is the first step in addressing that imbalance.

Judge Maya’s appointment will go a long way in ensuring that more women are considered for senior positions in the judiciary.

