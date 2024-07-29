Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.89 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.0%

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising incidence of stomach and small intestine disorders, rising drug delivery systems, rising prevalence of gastric cancer, rise in government initiatives, and increase in the number of hospitals.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increase in the number of ambulatory centers, the focus on patient compliance and convenience, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing personalized medicine, and the growing aging population.

Growth Driver Of The Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Market

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is expected to propel the growth of the gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market going forward. Gastrointestinal disorders refer to a wide range of diseases affecting the digestive tract, which includes the stomach, liver, gallbladder, intestines, and pancreas. Gastrointestinal disorders are rising due to aging populations, antibiotic use, infectious agents, dietary changes, stress and lifestyle factors, and obesity. Outsourcing gastroretentive drug delivery systems provides pharmaceutical companies with the resources and expertise needed to address the growing burden of gastrointestinal disorders, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Major companies operating in the gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market are focused on developing innovative products, such as proton pump inhibitors, to enhance drug delivery efficiency and patient convenience. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are a class of medications commonly used to treat conditions related to excessive stomach acid production.

Segments:

1) By Type: Floating Systems, Bioadhesive Systems, Other Types

2) By Dosage Form: Tablets, Liquid, Microspheres, Capsule, Other Dosage Forms

3) By Application: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Neurological Disorders, Other Applications

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Market Definition

Gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing refers to the practice of pharmaceutical companies contracting with external service providers or contract research organizations (CROs) to develop and manufacture drug delivery systems designed to prolong the residence time of medications within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. These systems are engineered to enhance drug absorption, improve therapeutic efficacy, and optimize patient outcomes.

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market size, gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market drivers and trends, gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market major players, gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing competitors' revenues, gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market positioning, and gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market growth across geographies. The gastroretentive drug delivery systems outsourcing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

