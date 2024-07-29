SPRINT PROGRAM Successfully Concludes Summer Enrollment
Global youth internship initiative SPRINT PROGRAM completes successful summer session, offering 48 students from seven countries diverse remote internships.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internationally acclaimed youth internship initiative, SPRINT PROGRAM, has once again achieved a milestone by selling out its summer slots. From June to August, the program ran 11 distinct sessions, engaging 48 high school students from seven countries in remote internships.
This summer’s program encompassed a wide array of fields, including artificial intelligence, engineering, app and web development, global marketing, biotechnology, medicine, and e-commerce. Students were paired with companies based on their interests and academic focus, allowing them to gain practical experience and apply theoretical knowledge in real-world settings.
Participating companies were spread across the globe, from the United States to South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Norway, France, and Indonesia. This global reach enabled students to experience diverse working environments and cultural backgrounds, broadening their international perspectives.
A highlight of the program is the Monthly Mentoring Forum, which students will participate in over the next year. Through these monthly online meetings, students will enhance their strategic thinking and presentation skills. Such long-term mentoring is anticipated to play a crucial role in their growth and development.
SPRINT PROGRAM offers these internships every summer and winter break, with applications for the upcoming winter session opening in October. The winter program will also cover a variety of fields, providing tailored internship opportunities to match students' academic interests.
Through initiatives like SPRINT PROGRAM, students gain international experience and professional knowledge, laying a strong foundation for their future careers. The program eagerly anticipates watching more students grow and succeed on the global stage.
Callus Company Inc., through its SPRINT PROGRAM, aims to balance the demand and supply of internship opportunities. By offering valuable experiences to talented students and providing growing companies with competent interns, the program maximizes the potential of both students and businesses.
