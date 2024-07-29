Global Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The empty intravenous (IV) bags market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.63 billion in 2023 to $6.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, high demand for intravenous therapies, growth in the aging population, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and expansion of hospital and clinical services.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The empty intravenous (IV) bags market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing home healthcare market, increasing incidence of malnutrition, rising demand for personalized medicine, expansion of healthcare services in emerging markets, and increasing surgical procedures.

Growth Driver Of The Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags Market

The rising number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the empty intravenous (IV) bag market going forward. Surgical procedures are medical interventions or treatments that involve invasive techniques to address or correct health conditions, injuries, or abnormalities within the body. Surgical procedures are increasing due to advancements in medical technology, an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, improved access to healthcare, and patient demand and expectations. Empty intravenous (IV) bags play a critical role in providing essential fluids, medications, blood products, and anesthesia support during surgical procedures.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the empty intravenous (IV) bags market include Pfizer Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Amcor LLC, Baxter International Inc., Grifols S.A.

Major companies operating in the empty intravenous (IV) bag market are focusing on developing innovative intravenous bag platforms to improve patient safety. Intravenous bag platforms are advanced systems designed to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of intravenous medications and fluids.

Segments:

1) By Product: Polyvinyl Chloride, Non-Polyvinyl Chloride

2) By Type: Single Chamber, Multi-Chamber

3) By Material: Polypropylene, Polyester Ether, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Other Materials

4) By Capacity: 50 ML - 100 ML, 100 ML - 250 ML, 250 ML - 500 ML, Above 500 ML

5) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the empty intravenous (IV) bags market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the empty intravenous (IV) bags market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags Market Definition

Empty intravenous (IV) bags are sterile, flexible containers designed for the administration of fluids, medications, or nutrients directly into a patient's bloodstream. These bags are used in medical settings to prepare and deliver IV solutions. The bags come in various sizes and materials, typically equipped with ports for easy connection to IV lines and infusion sets.

Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Empty Intravenous (IV) Bags Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on empty intravenous (IV) bags market size, empty intravenous (IV) bags market drivers and trends, empty intravenous (IV) bags market major players, empty intravenous (IV) bags competitors' revenues, empty intravenous (IV) bags market positioning, and empty intravenous (IV) bags market growth across geographies. The empty intravenous (IV) bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

