Rice Polisher Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rice polisher market is projected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2023 to $1.37 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $1.65 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7%, driven by the increasing agricultural expansion and improvements in rice quality standards.

Increasing Agricultural Expansion Drives Market Growth

The increasing agricultural expansion is expected to propel the growth of the rice polishers market going forward. Agricultural expansion refers to the process of increasing the cultivated land area or intensifying agricultural activities to meet growing demands for food, fiber, and other agricultural products. Rice polishers improve the commercial feasibility of rice production and processing, potentially promoting the expansion of agriculture. For instance, in March 2023, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, the United States planted 92.0 million acres of corn in 2023, up 4% from 2022, and the wheat planted area for 2023 was 49.9 million acres, up 9% from 2022. Furthermore, in September 2022, according to the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, 8.9 million hectares, or 69% of England's total land area, was used for agriculture in 2022, and the area of wheat in England increased by 0.8% to almost 1.7 million hectares in 2022. Therefore, increasing agricultural expansion is driving the growth of the rice polishers market.

Rice Polisher Market Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the rice polisher market include Muyang Co. Ltd., Yanmar Co. Ltd., MILLTEC Machinery Ltd., Bühler Holding AG, Gill Agro Industries, Pavan Group, Satake Corporation, Hubei Xianliang Machinery Co. Ltd., Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Group, Alaska Multi Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Amar Industries, G.S. International, Tw Grandeur Machinery Co. Ltd., F.H. Schule Mühlenbau GmbH, Hunan Sunfield Machinery Co. Ltd., Hubei Yongxiang Grain Machinery Company Limited, Anhui Jietai Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hexi Machinery Co. Ltd., Shandong Huanhai Group Co. Ltd., Wuhan Good Rain Machinery Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Sida Agriculture Equipment Co. Ltd., Wuhan Yating Machinery Co. Ltd., and Sichuan Wanma Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Focus on Innovative Technologies

Major companies in the rice polisher market are increasing their focus on developing innovative technologies, such as integrated intelligent solutions, to drive their revenues. Integrated intelligent technologies refer to integrating various technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), to create intelligent systems that can learn, adapt, and make decisions. For instance, in March 2021, Bühler Holding AG, a Switzerland-based equipment manufacturer for food, launched the first rollout of integrated rice mills for rice polishers. The integrated rice initial arrangement consists of a sorter, a whitener, and sensors. It combines machine learning and artificial intelligence to create a single intelligent, integrated system from standalone equipment for integrated rice mills. It helps in every rice and paddy production step, including pre-cleaning, storage, drying, rice hulling, polishing, and optical sorting.

Rice Polisher Market Segments:

• Product Type: Vertical Rice Polishers, Horizontal Rice Polishers, Other Rice Polishers

• Capacity: 1 - 10 Ton, 10 - 20 Ton, More than 20 Ton

• Source: Wheat, Corn, Other Sources

• End-User: Rice Mills, Food Processing Companies, Other End-User

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rice polishers market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading the market. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Rice Polisher Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Rice Polisher Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on rice polisher market size, rice polisher market drivers and trends, rice polisher market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The rice polisher market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

