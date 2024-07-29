Global Chip Sequencing Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chip sequencing market has experienced substantial growth in recent years. The market is projected to expand from $12.36 billion in 2023 to $13.89 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. It will grow to $22.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This historical growth is attributed to advancements in understanding gene regulation, an increase in epigenetics studies, improvements in data analysis and bioinformatics tools, and overall cost reduction and scalability.

Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth

The rise of personalized medicine is a key driver for the chip sequencing market. Personalized medicine tailors medical treatments to individual genetic or epigenetic profiles, enhancing treatment efficacy. Chip sequencing, which maps epigenetic modifications like DNA methylation and histone modifications, is essential in this field. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that 37 novel molecular entities (NMEs) were approved by the FDA in 2022, with 12 being designated as tailored medications. This underscores the growing reliance on genetic and epigenetic markers for personalized treatment, thereby boosting the demand for chip sequencing technologies.

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (Chip) Sequencing Market Major Companies and Innovations

Leading companies in the chip sequencing market include F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Illumina Inc., among others. These companies are at the forefront of developing innovative products to meet market demands. Notably, Roswell Biotechnologies launched the Roswell ME Chip in November 2021. This molecular electronics chip enhances the study of DNA and polymerase interactions, offering high precision and flexibility in various scientific and healthcare applications.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the chip sequencing market include:

• Clinical Translation: Growing focus on applying chip sequencing in clinical diagnostics.

• Histone Modifications: Increasing attention to studying histone modifications.

• Novel Research Areas: Expanding applications in emerging research fields.

• Advancements in Sample Preparation: Innovations improving sample handling and processing.

• Multi-Omics Integration: Integration of chip sequencing with other omics technologies for comprehensive insights.

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (Chip) Sequencing Market Segmentation

The chip sequencing market is segmented as follows:

• By Type: DNase-Sequencing, FAIRE-Sequencing

• By Technology: Targeted Sequencing and Re-Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing and Whole Exome Sequencing

• By Workflow: Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis

• By Application: Consumables and Reagents, Service, Other Applications

• By End-User: Academic Research Institutes, Clinical Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the leading region in the chip sequencing market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increased investments in healthcare and biotechnology.

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chromatin immunoprecipitation (chip) sequencing market size, chromatin immunoprecipitation (chip) sequencing market drivers and trends, chromatin immunoprecipitation (chip) sequencing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The chromatin immunoprecipitation (chip) sequencing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

