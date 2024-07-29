Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ovarian cancer drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.48 billion in 2023 to $5.16 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising incidences of ovarian cancer, a rise of new medications and therapies, an increase in government initiatives for ovarian cancer treatment and increased healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ovarian cancer drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and an increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure.

Growth Driver Of The Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market

The rising incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the ovarian cancer drugs market. Furthermore, ovarian cancer is recorded to be the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly occurring cancer across the globe.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ovarian cancer drugs market include AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Clovis Oncology.

Major companies operating in the ovarian cancer drug market are focusing on producinh innovative drugs, such as antibody-drug conjugate to drive revenues in their market. An antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) is a type of biopharmaceutical drug that combines a monoclonal antibody (mAb) with a cytotoxic drug via a chemical linker.

Segments:

1) By Tumor Type: Epithelial Ovarian Cancer, Germ Cell Ovarian Cancer, Stromal Cell Ovarian Cancer

2) By Drug Type: Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, Other Drug Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the ovarian cancer drugs market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global ovarian cancer drugs market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the ovarian cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Definition

The ovarian cancer drugs refer to cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in the ovary. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The ovarian cancer drugs include Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin), Taxol (Paclitaxel), Neosar (Cyclophosphamide) and others.

