MLHS and stakeholders concludes land use planning seminar in China

A delegation from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey (MLHS) including officials from other partner Ministries and Provincial Governments concludes a 3 weeks Seminar and arriving back in Country on the 16th July 2024.

The 39-member delegation attended the “Land Use Planning for Solomon Islands” hosted by the Government of the Peoples Republic of China.

The seminar is the first ever such overseas visit for the delegation providing a glimpse of how China manages its land use and planning for development and its peoples’ welfare.

The delegation included officials from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, Honiara City Council and staff from Malaita, Guadalcanal and Western Provincial Planning and Lands Offices.

Head of delegation and Deputy Secretary Technical of MLHS, Robert Misimaka expressed his gratitude to Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for hosting his members and sharing their experiences and knowledge about China and the Chinese Government. The mission to China and what they expect to learn and take back home from the seminar.

On behalf of the Solomon Islands team, I also share our heartfelt gratitude for the sincere kindness and hospitality towards our team from the moment we arrived in Beijing to the day we left Shenzhen International Airport. Our three weeks of learning and site visits has greatly increased our knowledge and understanding of the People’s Republic of China, the history and development of how China has taken great care for its people over the centuries to what it is now today and still developing and redeveloping its great continent.

Misimaka conveyed his gratitude to the Chinese Government for enabling the trip, highlighting the valuable lessons learnt during the seminar on issues such as land planning and administration and policy formulation, China’s high-tech cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure development.

The delegation, according to Misimaka were also given the opportunity to visit some of China’s historical and cultural sites. China is an awesome country with friendly people,” Misimaka said.

We have gained an insight and valuable contribution to the development of our urban land use, rural land use, as well as contributing to restoring our environment and safe guarding our cultural heritages and to better plan for our transportation systems be it on land or sea and the importance of interconnecting our provinces, towns, and villages.

Now that we are back, the team will try as much as possible to apply some of the things learned into our local context. Therefore, such seminars are significant important for such organizations in trying to learned from each. China, is a developing nation that goes through many challenges but stand tall above the rests.

The Ministry however, looking forward for such similar trips in future.

Ends///

Group Photo After Field visits to the Shenzhen Subway Line Underground Stations and Shopping Mall

Field visit to one of the Local Planning Scheme Models

Deputy Secretary Technical Robert Misimaka at the closing ceremony

Deputy Secretaries Receiving Token of Appreciation from the Mr. Zhao Penglin from Shenzhen Urban Railway Transportation Association.