INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT [IPAM] FAREWELLS AVI VOLUNTEER

IPAM Director presents gifts to Jade Donald

CLD Unit, Bill Hana making remarks

IPAM farewells Australian Volunteer International (AVI), Jade Donald, on the 25th July, 2024. Jade commenced her assignment on the 3rd April, 2023. The assignment lapsed on the 2nd April, 2024.

In her year-long assignment, Jade leads the review of the Knowing Your Public Service (KYPS) course, and the establishment of the Emergency and Evacuation Plan (EEP). The KYPS is an important induction training for all public officers. It is also a mandatory training required by the Public Service Commission, for administrative processes such as confirmations and promotions. The reviewed KYPS training was piloted in March, 2024. The EEP is the first to be developed for IPAM. It is important because, IPAM hosts officers from other ministries in its premises, during trainings. This plan will assist IPAM to look after its participants during emergencies and evacuations. Apart from these, Jade is also responsible for setting the framework for the review of the Leadership Development Program (LDP), the framework will support the LDP review in 2025. Jade also commenced consultative work for the design of the Developmental Leadership Program (DLP). These are contextualised leadership programs that IPAM is collaborating with stakeholders, and plans to deliver in 2025 onwards, for the public service.

The IPAM Director recognises the work that Jade contributes to IPAM and MPS. He mentioned that Jade is a respectful, pleasant, smart and resilient person. She has made some fantastic changes both with her assignment and also with her work ethics and presence. The CLD supervisor, Bill Hana, who works closely with Jade, also acknowledges the work and the capability she has, in leading the KYPS review. He stated that the review makes KYPS a more interactive training. He acknowledges that Jade’s work transcends IPAM and MPS, it also impacts the Public Service of Solomon Islands.

In her responses to these accolades, Jade said she is fortunate to work with IPAM and that she experiences a lot of things in her work and also personal life. She sees IPAM as a passionate organization that carries out its function, despite the challenges encountered. Jade Donald is in the Solomon Islands with her family. The program ended with presentation of gifts.

IPAM Management