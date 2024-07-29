EBC Financial Group Extends Support to Shan Ai Handicapped Welfare Home in Malaysia

EBC employees from the Kuala Lumpur office with some of the residents from Shan Ai Handicapped Welfare Home EBC provided supplies that were needed by the charity house such as food supplies, cleaning tools, medical supplies, and other necessities to ensure the well-being of the residents.

EBC Financial Group (EBC) recently visited the Shan Ai Handicapped Welfare Home in Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Selangor, as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This initiative was independently led by EBC’s employees, focusing on cleaning the charity home compound, supplying essential daily provisions, and aiding the 17 elderly and handicapped residents. This initiative demonstrates EBC’s continued dedication to corporate responsibility and its commitment to uplifting local underprivileged communities.

EBC Financial Group’s contributions included donations of essential food supplies, cleaning tools, and medical supplies, to ensure consistency and balance in the well-being of their residents. Additionally, EBC provided monetary donations to cover meals, utility bills, rent, transportation fees, and other miscellaneous expenses, helping to alleviate the financial burden on the charity home.

The Shan Ai Handicapped Welfare Home, established in 2017 by Ong Wun Lok, originally served as a shelter for 14 elderly individuals. The home operates solely on charity and welfare contributions from the community, remaining open to accepting individuals with special care and needs, particularly the handicapped and elderly, to provide them with a safe place to call home. Today, the charity home comfortably accommodates 17 residents who are well taken care of.

During the CSR event, 20 EBC employees participated and joined forces to clean the charity home compound and shared meaningful conversations with the residents. The charity house, a two-storey terrace with a spacious porch, provides a comfortable environment for residents to relax and engage in outdoor activities. The activities involved the sweeping of floors, scrubbing moldy areas, removing dust around the house, and wiping ceilings. Additionally, employees engaged with the residents by joining them for breakfast and discussing their well-being and condition. This hands-on approach not only improved the living conditions of the home but also fostered a sense of community and connection between EBC employees and the residents.

This CSR activity not only highlights EBC’s dedication to social and environmental betterment but also boosts employee morale and job satisfaction by involving them in meaningful, purpose-driven work. Through such initiatives, EBC aims to instill a deep sense of purpose and commitment to CSR principles among its employees, fostering a culture of active participation and contribution to societal well-being.

Another notable CSR initiative that EBC has undertaken in Malaysia includes supporting 70 orphans in Kuala Lumpur through the company’s visit to the Pure Life Society Orphanage in March 2024. During this initiative, EBC employees assisted in gardening and cleaning the orphanage’s compound, as well as providing supplies, and monetary donations.

For more information on EBC Financial Group's ESG initiatives, please visit www.ebc.com/ESG.

