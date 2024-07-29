ADASTEC Deploys First FMVSS-Compliant Automated Bus at Sleeping Bear Dunes

ADASTEC Corp is a leading US-based provider of SAE Level-4 automation solutions for full-size buses and commercial vehicles. This automated, electric, low-floor, accessible transit bus by ADASTEC and Vicinity Motor Corp. will transport passengers at Sleeping Bear Dunes.

This deployment is part of the National Park Service Mobility Challenge Program, which aims to develop sustainable mobility solutions for national parks.

This project highlights our focus on providing clean, 24/7 available, accessible, sustainable transportation for all.” — Dr. Ali Peker, Chief Executive Officer of ADASTEC

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADASTEC Corp, a leader in automated driving solutions, announces the deployment of the first Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant automated bus at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in partnership with Vicinity Motor Corp. and ARIBO, an AV advisor supporting the project. This initiative is part of the National Park Service (NPS) Mobility Challenge Program, which aims to develop sustainable mobility solutions for national parks.

At today's launch event at the Michigan State Capitol Building, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist announced the deployment of the automated, electric, low-floor, accessible transit bus by ADASTEC and Vicinity Motor Corp., funded through an NPS Mobility Challenge Program grant. The bus will transport passengers along the scenic Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Supported by the State of Michigan, this deployment aims to evaluate advanced automated bus technology in an outdoor recreational environment. Beginning mid-August, visitors can reserve a ride at no cost, though a valid park entrance pass is required. This initiative underscores ADASTEC’s dedication to enhancing visitor experiences through advanced technology while preserving the natural beauty of the national parks.

Enhancing Mobility at Sleeping Bear Dunes

The automated bus service will run along the 7.4-mile scenic drive five days a week, eight hours per day, with approximately four round trips daily. The 45-day pilot will operate from mid-August through late September. As a research demonstration project, service details may be adjusted weekly. The bus will stop at Dune Plateau Overlook, Lake Michigan Overlook, and North Bar Lake Overlook. Visitors can register at: https://www.adastec.com/sleeping-bear-dunes-automated-bus-service. Available days and times are listed on the website.

Dr. Ali Peker, Chief Executive Officer of ADASTEC, emphasized: "Our mission at ADASTEC is to solve modern city mobility problems with automated public transportation. This project highlights our focus on providing clean, 24/7 available, accessible, sustainable transportation for all. By partnering with Vicinity Motor Corporation and leveraging our global deployment experience, we are bringing the first low-floor, electric, automated bus that meets FMVSS and ADA requirements to the market."

Cemre Kavvasoglu, Product Management Director, North America of ADASTEC, commented: "At ADASTEC, we are proud to be part of this transformative project at Sleeping Bear Dunes. This deployment not only showcases our commitment to innovation and sustainability but also emphasizes our dedication to enhancing accessibility and environmental conservation in the national parks."

Brent Phillips, CEO at Vicinity Motor Corp., stated: "Our collaboration with ADASTEC marks a pivotal moment in public transportation. We are excited to witness the first public deployment of the Autonomous Lightning EV, which will significantly enhance mobility solutions in national parks, providing a more sustainable and efficient transportation option for visitors."

This project marks an important milestone in ADASTEC’s journey to improve public transportation with automated, sustainable, and accessible mobility solutions.

About ADASTEC Corp.

Established in 2018, ADASTEC Corp is a leading US-based provider of SAE Level-4 automation solutions for full-size buses and commercial vehicles. Its flagship product, the SAE Level-4 automation platform flowride.ai, sets the standard in full-size bus automation with its advanced capabilities and has achieved key regulatory approvals, distinguishing ADASTEC as an industry pioneer. With a commitment to quality and innovation, ADASTEC holds prestigious ISO certifications and is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, with a global presence in Türkiye and the Netherlands.

ADASTEC is dedicated to transforming public transportation into a more sustainable and efficient system with a proven track record of international deployments and strong industry partnerships. Its expertise in delivering factory-fitted full-size buses and commercial vehicle automation and integration into public transport systems underscores our commitment to providing scalable, cost-effective, and safety-focused solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern cities. For more information, please visit www.adastec.com.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.