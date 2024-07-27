$252 million boost set to deliver 1,300 new apprentices and trainees

Sunday 28 July 2024

The Minns Labor Government is investing $252.2 million to employ an additional 1,300 apprentices and trainees in the local government sector across the state, the largest state government investment in directly hiring new apprentices in recent memory.



This investment will train up the next generation of skilled labour while keeping jobs within local councils, reversing the trend of councils outsourcing jobs to contractors.



The direct investment will go towards hiring new roles created by councils above their current workforce numbers with the new roles to focus on in-demand trades including electricians, plumbers, engineers, civil construction workers, mechanics, planning cadets and many more.



The investment will target trainees, apprentices and cadets making up 15 per cent of local council workforces and follows a number of studies undertaken by the Australian Local Government Association that identified the critical need to boost these workforce numbers.



Local government currently employs more than 50,000 people across the state’s 128 councils and many trainees and apprentices who start their career at councils also go on to work in local industry.



With a shortage of skilled labour acting as a significant hand break on the development of new housing and infrastructure across NSW, this will play a key role in training up new apprentices and trainees that will build better communities.



Councils are also currently experiencing declining workforce numbers with serious skill gaps and a large portion of experienced professionals who have worked in the sector for decades are also likely to retire within the next five years.



Guidelines are being developed for councils with the first batch of apprentices and trainees to start their new careers early next year.



Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns said:

“This is the biggest state government investment in directly hiring new apprentices in recent memory and will play a critical role in building better communities across NSW.

“From electricians and landscapers to plumbers and planners, these 1,300 new apprentices and trainees will play a key role in building the homes and communities of our state’s future.

“This investment will also make a big difference in smaller towns and regional communities where fewer pathways for formal training currently exist.”

Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“Councils have been crying out for a solution to the looming skills crisis for years, but the previous government did nothing to address the problem.

“This funding from the NSW Labor Government will provide a much-needed boost for our councils which are responsible for providing the services and facilities communities use every day.

“With the housing crisis the state government’s number one focus, this investment will also make sure councils are well equipped to build the infrastructure and facilities to support growing communities.

“It is also great news for regional NSW. It will mean young people can pursue careers within their own communities, which will revitalise local training networks and importantly, keep people in our regions.”



Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said:

“A decade of neglect and cuts to the skills training and local government sector by the former government has resulted in an alarming shortage of skilled workers and no solutions until now to ensure the sustainability of this critical workforce.”

“Alongside our commitment to deliver 1,000 additional Apprentices and Trainees across New South Wales Government agencies, this work demonstrates our commitment to strategically utilising government as a genuine contributor to training the skilled workforce of the state’s future.”

“As respected employers within their local communities, councils represent a key player in workforce development across our regional, rural and remote communities, allowing people to have learn lifelong skills and have good jobs within their local area. “



MEDIA:

Zack Solomon | Premier | 0414 638 904

Clare Dowswell | Minister Hoenig | 0448 540 073

Fee Chemke-Dreyfus | Minister Whan | 0447 404 353