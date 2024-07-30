Submit Release
Morisawa Fonts starts a blog, 'Font Waves'

Font Waves is an original blog by Morisawa Fonts.

A1 Gothic. An upcoming story in Font Waves.

Mikaze. An upcoming story in Font Waves.

Morisawa Fonts starts an original blog, “Font Waves” with stories behind developing fonts, designer interviews, typography tips and more.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morisawa Fonts starts an original blog “Font Waves”.

The blog introduces stories behind the development of fonts, designer interviews, typography tips and more. Starting with the first 2 articles, more stories will be added soon.

About Morisawa Fonts
Morisawa Fonts is a subscription service that offers unlimited access to over 3,000 high-quality and diverse fonts, featuring a great variety of Asian language fonts. The library owns iconic Japanese fonts such as UD Shin Go, Ryumin, Gothic MB101, G2 Sans Serif, Hiragino fonts and more.

About Morisawa Inc.
Morisawa Inc. has been steadfast in its commitment to cultivating the future of typography by undertaking leading-edge research and development in the field. The company’s mission is to contribute to the development of typography culture, which it regards as an invaluable collective property of humankind.

Headquarter: Osaka, Japan
President and CEO: Akihiko Morisawa

Note: Hiragino Font is a font of SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd.

Morisawa Fonts:
https://en.morisawafonts.com

For enquiries, kindly contact:

Masaru Tabai
Morisawa inc.
gservice-mf@morisawa.co.jp
