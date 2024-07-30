US Tamils Endorse Kamala Harris for Presidency: Tamils for Biden
US Tamils are backing Kamala Harris for president, admiring her vision and experience. They also like Biden's economic approach and foreign policy strategies.
With Kamala Harris as President, there is hope that the challenges faced by the Tamil people will receive the focus and backing necessary for lasting peace, self-determination, and justice.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Tamils are now backing Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency, supporting Joe Biden's policies on the economy, domestic issues, foreign affairs, and social matters. Harris is recognized for her energy, experience, and broad vision, making her appealing to many Americans.

Under the Biden administration, Americans have seen increases in their 401(k) accounts and overall wealth, along with more job opportunities, fewer hate crimes, and a drop in crime rates. These developments are significant for Tamil Americans and other immigrants who value the Constitution, the rule of law, and strong institutions.
The Biden administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in distributing vaccines and treatments, has been crucial in controlling the virus and aiding economic recovery. These efforts have been essential for protecting public health and helping communities nationwide recover.
The previous administration faced several challenges, such as economic issues, the pandemic, rising hate crimes, and constitutional controversies. These difficulties led to significant unrest and ultimately contributed to President Trump's defeat in the election.
To support Harris in the upcoming election, US Tamils have launched a website named “TamilsforHarris.com.” This effort connects their advocacy to the historical and ongoing struggles of Tamils in Sri Lanka. They draw parallels with other communities that achieved peace with the help of the US, including those in Bosnia, Kosovo, South Sudan, and East Timor.
The Biden administration's efforts to support Ukraine and push for a one-state solution in Palestine bring hope that the Tamil people might also find protection under their policies. This approach reflects a dedication to human rights and assistance for oppressed communities globally.
US Tamils are dedicating more efforts and volunteer work to support Kamala Harris's campaign for the presidency, aiming to help her become the 47th president of the United States.
Note: Tamils for Harris is a group that has been advocating for the Tamils since 2008, beginning with "Tamils for Obama." They also supported "Tamils for Clinton" and "Tamils for Biden." Our focus is on representing Tamils from our homeland and fighting for their rights until those in Sri Lanka reclaim their sovereignty.
Visit www.TamilsforHarris.com. The website will be updated frequently throughout this election.
