EMERGING SINGER-SONGWRITER SET TO RELEASE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ROCK SONG

Image taken live at Fracos bar in Littleton, Colorado. Image of the animated video named Bring a Little Dance. View Inside Lightnin' Stik's Rehearsal Studio

Music Release Announcement from Deep Rooted Hard Rock Vocalist Sparks Excitement for Live Performances by Denver Band Lightnin' Stik

we are in a time where our country is in need of healing and it only feels right that a song like "Embrace" should be released, right now.” — Rick Williams

DENVER, CO, US, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long time traveling musician, Rick Williams, has stepped back into the studio to record a new single after a much anticipated full album release took a slight detour when Sony Music Group agreed to accept a demo of sixteen unreleased originals for their review. A full album release was expected to become available to fans in late 2024, when Denver based band, Lightnin' Stik, was slated to perform new and previously released singles at festivals across the United States. The group does agree, however, that patience could pay off with the major record label commercially reaching far more fans, resulting in the album climbing the charts, worldwide. The new single, Embrace, is scheduled to hit stores later this year in its place. Mean while, Bring a Little Dance, has just been released on both: YouTube @LightninStik and LightninStik.com.

Lightnin' Stik is speedily becoming the new old school band for their refreshing vibe rooted in heavy blues and hard rock that has fans across the nation demanding more - more music, more return live shows. Driving drum beats, heavy bass grooves and catchy guitar riffs unleash seasoned vocals spitting relatable story lines that suck listeners in from start to finish in a way that fans cannot get enough. As stated by front man Rick Williams, “we are in a time where our country is in need of healing and it only feels right that a song like "Embrace" should be released, right now.” For the latest in music and updates that no one will want to miss, find us on our official website and most streaming platforms around the globe @LightninStik.

Bring a Little Dance ... Just Released July 29, 2024