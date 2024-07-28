St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without Owners Consent, Drivers License Suspended - Criminal
CASE#: 24A4005738
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7-25-24 at 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Libby Road, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION(S): Operation Without Owners Consent, Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal
ACCUSED: Brandon Aldrich
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VICTIM: Jeniffer Howland
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received reports that Brandon Aldrich (36) took possession of Jennifer Howland’s (42) vehicle without her consent. Troopers responded and learned Aldrich had driven Howland’s vehicle without her permission and crashed on a public highway shortly after departing. Investigation also revealed Aldrich had a criminally suspended driver’s license at the time of the incident. Aldrich was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 8/26/24 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8-26-24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819