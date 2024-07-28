Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operation without Owners Consent, Drivers License Suspended - Criminal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  24A4005738

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#:  (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  7-25-24 at 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Libby Road, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION(S):  Operation Without Owners Consent, Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal

 

ACCUSED:  Brandon Aldrich                                              

AGE:  36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM:  Jeniffer Howland

AGE:  42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received reports that Brandon Aldrich (36) took possession of Jennifer Howland’s (42) vehicle without her consent. Troopers responded and learned Aldrich had driven Howland’s vehicle without her permission and crashed on a public highway shortly after departing. Investigation also revealed Aldrich had a criminally suspended driver’s license at the time of the incident. Aldrich was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 8/26/24 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  8-26-24 at 0830 hours            

COURT:  Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

