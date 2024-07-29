San Diego Resident Attempts to Complete 57 Adventures in 57 Continuous Hours
This World Record Attempt in Coastal San Diego Proves that Adding a Date to Your Calendar Can Change Your Life.
It doesn’t matter if you do it today, tomorrow, or a decade from now, just pick a date. Life can pass you by and could happen faster than you think.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 23, 2024, at 1:00 PM PST Michael Harlow, a longtime San Diego resident will begin a quest to complete 57 San Diego adventures in 57 continuous hours to mark his 57th birthday.
— Michael Harlow
Michael starts by jumping out of a plane at Otay Mountain Wilderness. From there he travels to Carlsbad to continue completing 57 adventures while heading southbound on the San Diego county coastline and ends August 25th with the last adventure on his 57th birthday. Michael secured over 23 San Diego sponsors who donated the use of sporting and adventure equipment, food, camera equipment, and other adventures to help him attempt to complete all 57 adventures in 57 continuous hours. Michael will also do beach cleanups with the Surfrider Foundation and be a surf instructor to people with disabilities with Limitless Adventures because volunteering can be a meaningful adventure.
His crew of three will help document, drive the chase vehicle, and film the experience so he can also submit a documentary about his quest to the 2025 International Mobil Film Festival. “Just the planning the details, getting commitment, talking to volunteers, and even paperwork required for this has not only fired me up, but the sponsors are crazily excited,” explained Harlow.
"My world record attempt is only a part of this challenge but it adds to my determination to make it happen. It’s my 57th birthday on August 25 so that inspired my 57 adventures, and it was on my bucket list for years so I finally added it to my calendar and stuck to the plan. I want to prove that it doesn’t matter how old you are, what politics you believe in, or what stage in life you’re at, adding a date to your calendar, and making your plan happen, could change your life. So many people wait until they retire, save enough money, buy a house, get the perfect job, or wait until their kids are in college. It doesn’t matter if you do it today, tomorrow, or a decade from now, just pick a date. Life can pass you by and could happen faster than you think.” Explained Harlow.
Michael Harlow
57 Adventures in 57 Hours in San Diego
+1 760-613-4370
tropixman@hotmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other