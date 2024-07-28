Dreamians: Card Battle is the new Roguelike Deckbuilder from White Vortex studio
NITEROI, RJ, BRASIL, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreamians: Card Battle is a Roguelike Deckbuilder with creatures that can evolve in the middle of battle and change the course of the fight unexpectedly. The game features three main Dreamians: the half-red dragon half-dog Dragnis; the blue wolf Wolfae; and the nightmare bat Kalek. Each one has their own powers and solutions to face the challenges presented in the game.
In Dreamians: Card Battle, the player ventures into the world of Dreamians, which can only be accessed when we sleep or when placed in a special machine to connect to this world, inducing sleep and forcing a powerful astral projection.
The world of Dreamians is being invaded by the fearsome Oniric Travelers who want to take all possible dreams for themselves. It is up to the player and their Dreamians to win fierce battles on 5 maps that pass through forests, mountains, broken cities, paths of fire, and even a distorted dimension.
The game features dozens of special artifacts called Dream Jewels, each of which can change the status of the Dreamian fighting, increasing attributes or even requiring certain sacrifices from the player. There are also over 50 enemy Dreamians divided between Nightmare and Oniric Traveler types.
There are over a hundred cards available that can be used to attack enemies, defend oneself, modify attributes, and activate special powers such as the Delirium Activation, which allows the player to evolve their character in the middle of the fight.
Delirium Activation is triggered when the player has filled the special evolution bar. If the player has the special Delirium card, they can evolve their cute creature into a more lethal form. Each Dreamian has two forms of Delirium, the HyperDelirium version and MegaDelirium. It's a fun and very useful dynamic for winning tougher battles.
White Vortex's Roguelike Deckbuilder, Dreamians: Card Battle Steam page is live. You can add the game to your Wishlist now on Steam.
