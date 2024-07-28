Government welcomes 46th World Heritage Committee's of South Africa’s inclusion on World Heritage Listing

UNESCO’S 46th World Heritage Committee meeting in India approves SA’s two bids onto the World Heritage list

Government welcomes the 46th World Heritage Committee’s approval of South Africa’s two bids for inclusion on the prestigious World Heritage Listing. The two serial sites are the Human Rights Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites (HRLR:NMLS) and the Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistoscene Occupation Sites of South Africa.

The Human Rights Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites is the first world heritage site to be nominated for the continental African Liberation Heritage Programme as resolved upon by the 2011 African Union Assembly. This nomination is a contribution by South Africa’s to ‘The Roads to Independence: African Liberation Heritage Programme (ALHP)’.

The Human Rights, Liberation and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites, is a serial property that demonstrates to the world the events, ideas and belief systems that were at the core of the liberation struggle in South Africa and which, a quarter-century afterward, continues to inspire humanity to adopt reconciliation. The property is a serial property comprising fourteen (14) components located in four provinces and seven municipalities across South Africa. These include, the Union Buildings, Constitution Hill, Liliesleaf, Sharpeville (comprising three component parts), Walter Sisulu Square, 16 June 1976: The Streets of Orlando West, University of Fort Hare and ZK Mathews House (Comprising two component parts), Mqhekezweni, Waaihoek and Ohlange. It is important to highlight that Union Buildings is now recognized by the globe as being of Outstanding Universal Value, for humanity as a whole. The Union Buildings joins global sites like the Kremlin, Kasubi Tombs, Mose oaThunya, Taj Mahal, The Vatican and others onto the World Heritage List.

The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistoscene Occupation Sites of South Africa highlights three critical Middle Stone Age sites that provide insight into the development of modern human behaviour. The nominated sites are Diepkloof Rock Shelter near Elands Bay and Pinnacle Point in Mossel Bay, both in the Western Cape (WC), and Sibudu Cave in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal. These sites are part of global archaeological gems and provide deep insight into modern human behaviour, dating back thousands of years.

The Acting Director General of GCIS, Ms Nomonde Mnuka, said: “It is an honour for South Africa to accept the inscription of two sites on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. Government acknowledges the technical South African team, led by several government departments throughout the nomination process. Your tireless efforts have made this a reality for South Africa. You have made this nation proud. World Heritage is both a major achievement and an important international responsibility, and therefore we urge all spheres of government, South Africans and stakeholders to commit to and ensure that these properties will receive adequate protection and support to preserve our legacy for future generations”.

