July 28, 2024 Sen. Robin, Wife Mariel Conduct Relief Operations for Those Affected by Carina Although he was among those affected by the floods brought by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla conducted relief operations in Maynila on Saturday. Padilla and some members of his Senate staff visited Muslim residents at Baseco Compound in the fifth district of Maynila and distributed rice and food. His wife Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla went to Marikina City to bring food and medical assistance to residents affected by the floods there. "Hindi ako kailanman napagod sa relief operation. Ngayon lang kung kailan kumpleto pa ako sa staff. Noon kahit mag isa ako nakakabuo ako ng grupo kung saan ang ganap ng hagupit ng panahon at kalikasan (I never got tired in relief operations except for now, when I have my staff with me. Before, I used to do this even with a small group)," Sen. Padilla said. [https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/videos/465941229533919/] He recalled that when Mt. Pinatubo erupted in 1991, he and some family and friends went to bring help to affected residents in Pampanga and Zambales. He said this was also the case after cyclones hit parts of Visayas and Mindanao. "Nagagawa ko ang imposible dahil sa tulong at kabayanihan ng mga taong nais magmalasakit at tumulong sa kapwa (I did the impossible with the help of people who care)," he said. Padilla also said he and his family are sympathizing with the families of those who risked and sacrificed their lives amid the wrath of Typhoon Carina. [https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/posts/pfbid0GjCAgBQ8D11Vdmt2wHTKa5fPigETnL3YyNbHPaeau1jSJphoJ9nXX95Mt96mcsjAl] Also, he said he was among those affected by the bad weather conditions after the Museo de Padilla which is undergoing rehabilitation was damaged by the floods. He said the rehabilitation work was 80 percent complete when Carina hit. [https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=860599015418634] Sen. Robin, Mariel Nag-Relief Operations sa Nasalanta ng Bagyong Carina Bagama't kasama siya sa naapektuhan ng mga bahang dulot ng Bagyong Carina at ng habagat, nagsagawa ng relief operations si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa Maynila nitong Sabado. Pinuntahan ni Padilla at ilang myembro ng kanyang Senate staff ang mga Muslim sa Baseco Compound sa ika-5 distrito ng Maynila para mamahagi ng bigas at pagkain. Ang asawa naman ni Padilla na si Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla ay tumungo sa Marikina City para magdala rin ng pagkain at tulong pang-medikal. "Hindi ako kailanman napagod sa relief operation. Ngayon lang kung kailan kumpleto pa ako sa staff. Noon kahit mag isa ako nakakabuo ako ng grupo kung saan ang ganap ng hagupit ng panahon at kalikasan," ayon sa senador. [https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/videos/465941229533919/] Aniya, noong sumabog ang Mt. Pinatubo noong 1991, siya at ang pamilya at kaibigan ay sumugod sa Pampanga at Zambales. Ganoon din sila sa mga bagyo sa Visayas at Mindanao. "Nagagawa ko ang imposible dahil sa tulong at kabayanihan ng mga taong nais magmalasakit at tumulong sa kapwa," aniya. Nakiramay din si Padilla at ang kanyang pamilya "sa pamilya ng lahat ng mga nagbuwis ng buhay sa hagupit at pananalasa ng bagyong Carina." [https://www.facebook.com/ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL/posts/pfbid0GjCAgBQ8D11Vdmt2wHTKa5fPigETnL3YyNbHPaeau1jSJphoJ9nXX95Mt96mcsjAl] Dagdag niya, kasama sa naapektuhan ng bagyo ang Museo de Padilla na halos 20 taon na ang rehabilitasyon. Aniya, 80 porsyento na sana ang natatapos nang nagtamo ng pinsala ang museo. [https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=860599015418634]