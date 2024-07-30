European-American University Offers an Array of Degree Programs Based on Past Work Experience to Meet Every Student Need

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European-American University, a leader in innovative distance education, proudly offers a diverse array of degree programs tailored to meet the needs of a global student body. From associate’s degrees to doctoral research, European-American University provides educational pathways in various fields, including business, humanities, the arts, and social sciences, ensuring that every student finds a program that aligns with their career goals and personal interests.

"European-American University is dedicated to providing a broad spectrum of degree programs that cater to the diverse aspirations and backgrounds of our students," explained Professor John Kersey, Chancellor at European-American University. "Our flexible learning options allow students to pursue their degrees in a manner that best suits their life circumstances and professional objectives."

The university’s commitment to flexible education is highlighted by its wide-ranging degree offerings, which include specialized programs such as the Bachelor of Philosophy by research, Master of Arts in Marketing Management, and Doctor of Business Administration. Each program is designed with the understanding that students may come from varying educational and professional backgrounds, and may require a degree that recognizes their life experiences and professional achievements.

Through the Validation des Acquis de l’Expérience (VAE) process, European-American University allows students to convert their professional experience and previous educational achievements into academic credit, enabling them to accelerate their academic journey while reducing the financial burden typically associated with higher education.

"Our academic programs are structured to empower students by recognizing the value of their past experiences and integrating them into their current academic pursuits," added Professor Kersey. "This approach not only facilitates their educational advancement but also enhances their competitiveness in the global job market."

European-American University’s array of degree options is available for viewing online, where prospective students can also apply directly, thanks to the university’s rolling admissions policy. This policy ensures that education is accessible at any time of the year, accommodating students from different time zones and geographical locations.

For more information about the degree programs offered by European-American University, please visit www.europeanamerican.university.

About the author: For more than 20 years, John Kersey has guided European-American University, first as its President and Director of Academic Affairs, and presently as its Chancellor. His leadership fosters an educational environment that bridges traditional values with innovative approaches, preparing students to meet global challenges.



